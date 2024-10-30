mobile app bar

“Grown A*s Man Wearing a Blouse”: Le’Veon Bell Roasts NFL Veteran Fletcher Cox’s Odd Fashion Choice On Live TV

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Le'Veon Bell; Fletcher Cox

Le’Veon Bell [Left]; Fletcher Cox [Right]; Image Credit: USA Today Sports

While most NFL veterans choose to play it safe by wearing a suit during their appearances on national TV, Eagles veteran Fletcher Cox bucked this trend. Unfortunately for the former NFL DT, his odd fashion choice was met with Le’Veon Bell’s brutal trolling on social media.

Fletcher Cox recently appeared on the latest edition of Fox NFL Sunday where he made heads turn with his fresh fashion choice. The former Eagles Defensive Tackle wore a light violet jacket with a cute little silver chain to tie its two flaps together on the show.

Inside the jacket was a blouse in a darker shade of violet. Above the blouse was a chunky silver chain at the neck, completing Cox’s bold outfit.

Unfortunately for the NFL veteran, his blouse wasn’t met with a positive response. Le’Veon Bell was amongst the first to spread negativity as he posted a TikTok video on X where the video shows the utter disbelief of a user after seeing Cox’s outfit. The former Steelers RB posted the video with a caption implying that the “woke virus”, as the right-leaning would call it has caught up with Cox.

“Lol grown as* man wearing a blouse, I’m done… they done got to ‘em,” said the talented RB on “X”.

Unfortunately for Cox, netizens interpreted his outfit experimentation with political undertones.

Netizens troll Fletcher Cox

The top comment under Le’Veon’s post reasoned Cox’s choice was a result of his participation in the “humiliation ritual”. For those out of context, the “humiliation ritual” is a popular conspiracy theory on the internet where netizens believe that celebrities, at the behest of the biggies of showbiz have to go through public humiliation to get famous.

Others extended Bell’s political commentary by calling Cox a victim of wokeness to a Kamala Harris supporter.

A minority also questioned the former NFL tackle’s masculinity and wondered where the menacing DT inside him went.

It’s unfortunate to see Bell and his supporters question Cox’s outfit. It’s 2024 and we have evolved enough to let people wear whatever they want sans judgement. Kudos to Cox for being secure in his masculinity and trying something new. It takes guts to do what he did.

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these