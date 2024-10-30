“Grown A*s Man Wearing a Blouse”: Le’Veon Bell Roasts NFL Veteran Fletcher Cox’s Odd Fashion Choice On Live TV

While most NFL veterans choose to play it safe by wearing a suit during their appearances on national TV, Eagles veteran Fletcher Cox bucked this trend. Unfortunately for the former NFL DT, his odd fashion choice was met with Le’Veon Bell’s brutal trolling on social media.

Advertisement

Fletcher Cox recently appeared on the latest edition of Fox NFL Sunday where he made heads turn with his fresh fashion choice. The former Eagles Defensive Tackle wore a light violet jacket with a cute little silver chain to tie its two flaps together on the show.

Inside the jacket was a blouse in a darker shade of violet. Above the blouse was a chunky silver chain at the neck, completing Cox’s bold outfit.

Unfortunately for the NFL veteran, his blouse wasn’t met with a positive response. Le’Veon Bell was amongst the first to spread negativity as he posted a TikTok video on X where the video shows the utter disbelief of a user after seeing Cox’s outfit. The former Steelers RB posted the video with a caption implying that the “woke virus”, as the right-leaning would call it has caught up with Cox.

“Lol grown as* man wearing a blouse, I’m done… they done got to ‘em,” said the talented RB on “X”.

lol grown ass man wearing a blouse, I’m done they done got to ‘em pic.twitter.com/gXm4FpOsdv — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 30, 2024

Unfortunately for Cox, netizens interpreted his outfit experimentation with political undertones.

Netizens troll Fletcher Cox

The top comment under Le’Veon’s post reasoned Cox’s choice was a result of his participation in the “humiliation ritual”. For those out of context, the “humiliation ritual” is a popular conspiracy theory on the internet where netizens believe that celebrities, at the behest of the biggies of showbiz have to go through public humiliation to get famous.

I don’t believe in conspiracy theories, but when I see stuff like this the first thing that comes to mind is humiliation rituals‍♂️ — Afro_Judah (@bigsteve35194) October 30, 2024

Is this some kinda humiliation ritual? — scooter_mcgavin (@oncue67) October 30, 2024

Others extended Bell’s political commentary by calling Cox a victim of wokeness to a Kamala Harris supporter.

Kamala supporter clearly.. — Jack Henry (@johnyc46) October 30, 2024

They definitely got to him…. His face says it all…. — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) October 30, 2024

A minority also questioned the former NFL tackle’s masculinity and wondered where the menacing DT inside him went.

Damn… that used to be a scary dude. Now looks like an old lesbo — Turd Ferguson (@hillbillySW) October 30, 2024

It’s unfortunate to see Bell and his supporters question Cox’s outfit. It’s 2024 and we have evolved enough to let people wear whatever they want sans judgement. Kudos to Cox for being secure in his masculinity and trying something new. It takes guts to do what he did.