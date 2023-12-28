“Wish I Was O-Lineman This Year”: Big-Hearted Jalen Hurts’ Grand ‘Rolex Gesture’ for His Protectors Leaves Fletcher Cox Hilariously Jealous

Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Eagles after he threw a TD in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles came to East Rutherford, NJ and defeat their division rivals the New York Giants 48-22 on December 11, 2022. Philadelphia Eagles Came To East Rutherford Nj And Defeat Their Division Rivals The New York Giants 48 22 On December 11 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking good with a 11-4 record this season, thanks to a Jalen Hurts-led offense. In fact, the Christmas gift by the Eagles for their admirers was recently delivered with a win against the New York Giants which ended their three game losing streak. However, Fletcher Cox revealed on PHLY Sports podcast that Jalen Hurts bore Christmas gift even before the win for his offensive linemen.

Jalen Hurts’ generous gesture of gifting Rolex watches to each offense lineman was revealed by Cox in his time on the PHLY Sports Podcast. He made hilarious remark by expressing his envy for the o-line, maybe to get a great Christmas gift from his quarterback too.

“I wish I was o-lineman, this year. He gave the o-line, taken care of, they all got Rolexes. So maybe I need to play o-line.”

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox began his career 11 years ago in the NFL. Through the years, the 6-time Pro Bowler must have seen QB protectors getting expensive gifts all across the league. Pat Mahomes recently gave Golf carts to all his O-linemen, Josh Allen had given custom PHAT Scooters to his protectors last Christmas, and now Santa Hurts has arrived with Rolexes. Hence, Cox’s jealousy is actually justified.

The PHLY Sports Podcast hosts Zach Berman and Bo Wulf were happy at the growing appreciation in the league. They appreciated the o-linemen themselves, referring to them as ‘people protecting the guy who makes the most’ supporting Jalen Hurts’ gesture.

Rolex Watch Gift by Jalen Hurts Sends Fans into a Frenzy

There is no knowledge of the exact model of Rolex watches presented by QB Hurts and revealed by Fletcher Cox. But, the revelation built much intrigue around the actual gift, getting traction from many media platform. A post by @PHLEaglesNation on X depicted the gift with an Olive Green Dial- Rolex Oyster Perpetual model. However, it was only to provide a pictorial representation, which they clarified in a subsequent note. They also added that had no actual knowledge of what the gifted model was.

However, several excited fans picked up the floating pictures and posted them under the headlines in a hilarious twist. Some informed media persons like NFL reporter Dov Kleiman were careful enough to add their choice of Rolex and clear the air around the confusion on the model of Rolexes handed out by Jalen.

The confusion added a twist to the thoughtful gesture of Hurts who is rightfully thankful to his O-line for doing a good job. The Eagles now need to secure wins against the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants to top the NFC East.