“I Have Lived Here for 13 Years”: Jason Kelce Ready to Work with Eagles Teammates in 2024 Season

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) stands on the sideline during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce shares a deep bond with the Philadelphia Eagles and the city it represents as well. After a 13-year tenure etching his name into franchise lore, the heart-and-soul center hung up his cleats in March. However, walking away cold turkey isn’t easy when football is ingrained in your soul.

In a recent interview with John Clark of NBC Sports, Kelce revealed his eagerness to maintain those close ties with the Philly side in whatever way possible. The 36-year-old acknowledged the inherent struggle of abruptly severing ties with the game that has been his life’s work.

Kelce remains determined to keep playing his role as an Eagles lifer, wishing to impart his hard-earned wisdom to the young bucks, especially those headed to the city of Philadelphia. In other words, the vet center has extended an open invitation by making his personal phone number available for young Eagles looking to navigate life in the City of Brotherly Love.

“I can also offer anybody coming into Philadelphia, for the first time, obviously, I’ve lived here for 13 years, offer my thoughts on the city, where to be at. Whatever your vibe is, or someplace to be at. I can shed light on how it is to play in Philadelphia and I’m going to help anybody, coaches, players anyway,” Jason Kelce added, during his interview.

With the torch being passed to rising stars like Cam Jurgens, a player Kelce lauded as “an incredible athlete” and “a very strong player who plays incredibly above his size,” Jason’s experiences could prove to be invaluable.

As the Eagles gear up for the 2024-25 campaign, Kelce’s presence, be it on the sidelines or over the phone, looms large. His willingness to guide the next generation just shows the selfless leadership that made him an Eagles faithful.

Jason Kelce is visiting the Philadelphia Eagles’ facility “Almost Every Day”

Even though Jason Kelce hung up his cleats with the Philadelphia Eagles, the fan favorite is still very much a part of the team. The recently retired star has been popping up at the Eagles’ facilities pretty much every day since calling it a career in March.

His former teammate Jake Elliott spilled the beans about Kelce’s regular visits during an interview on the NFL Network’s Total Access show. He shared that both Kelce and Fletcher Cox are constantly swinging by to lend their support to the current squad of players.

“You see little little hints of them throughout the locker room now, they’ve made a huge impact that’s gonna last a long time and those guys aren’t gonna be far. I know Kelce’s been in the building almost every day already, so they’re always gonna be a big part of our organization,” Elliot added.

Their frequent presence just goes to show their bond with the Eagles organization is thicker than blood. Jake also discussed the lasting imprint Kelce and Cox left on the team, mentioning it’s impossible to truly replace game changers of their caliber.

Moreover, retirement doesn’t mean Jason is hanging up his sports hat for good though. At the Disney upfront event on May 14th, he revealed his new gig as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown crew. So while his playing days are over, Kelce’s influence on the NFL continues to take shape.