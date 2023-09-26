“The NFL is Too Soft”: Gutted Fans Clamp Down on Officials for Allegedly Favoring Jimmy G & the Raiders After Minkah Fitzpatrick Penalty

Las Vegas Raiders just lost their second game of the season with Jimmy Garoppolo. While the Steelers won, many of their fans called out the credibility of the officials, especially after a rough call on Minkah Fitzpatrick. The game featuring Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm didn’t go as planned for the Raiders.

Advertisement

Fitzpatrick was flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of the game. As fans closely analyzed the play, a major consensus emerged that the officials were showing favoritism towards the Raiders. However, this contentious penalty decision didn’t really have an impact in the end, as the Steelers registered an impressive win.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Penalized for Sacking Jimmy Garoppolo

In what many reckoned was a pivotal moment during the fourth quarter, the Las Vegas Raiders found themselves in the red zone. They were trailing by 16 points. Minkah Fitzpatrick, in a crucial defensive play, sacked Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the defensive effort quickly turned into dismay as a flag was thrown by the officials. Fitzpatrick was penalized for roughing the passer.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thecomeback/status/1706143180754727382?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As expected, many fans and analysts weren’t happy by the call made by the official. The general consensus on X was that Fitzpatrick executed the tackle cleanly. They opined that Fitzpatrick made sure not to take Garoppolo down and merely touched him. However, Garoppolo went to the ground at which point Fitzpatrick released him and continued his pursuit. Reacting to this, a fan claimed, “the NFL is too soft,” whereas another one wrote, “absolutely soft man.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kbarnes_pghsprt/status/1706142063916351563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/m123hood/status/1706142150306529751?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/walterfootball/status/1706141576710291919?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bepryor/status/1706141685972135954?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PFF_Steve/status/1706141861604102274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite the play appearing fair and clean to many, a penalty flag was thrown. The questionable decision left fans across the NFL spectrum criticizing the officials for a call that, in their view, did not align with the spirit of the game.

Advertisement

TJ Watt Brings Jimmy G Down