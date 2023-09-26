“The NFL is Too Soft”: Gutted Fans Clamp Down on Officials for Allegedly Favoring Jimmy G & the Raiders After Minkah Fitzpatrick Penalty
Prasenjeet Singh
|Published September 26, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders just lost their second game of the season with Jimmy Garoppolo. While the Steelers won, many of their fans called out the credibility of the officials, especially after a rough call on Minkah Fitzpatrick. The game featuring Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm didn’t go as planned for the Raiders.
Advertisement
Fitzpatrick was flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of the game. As fans closely analyzed the play, a major consensus emerged that the officials were showing favoritism towards the Raiders. However, this contentious penalty decision didn’t really have an impact in the end, as the Steelers registered an impressive win.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Penalized for Sacking Jimmy Garoppolo
In what many reckoned was a pivotal moment during the fourth quarter, the Las Vegas Raiders found themselves in the red zone. They were trailing by 16 points. Minkah Fitzpatrick, in a crucial defensive play, sacked Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the defensive effort quickly turned into dismay as a flag was thrown by the officials. Fitzpatrick was penalized for roughing the passer.
Advertisement
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thecomeback/status/1706143180754727382?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
As expected, many fans and analysts weren’t happy by the call made by the official. The general consensus on X was that Fitzpatrick executed the tackle cleanly. They opined that Fitzpatrick made sure not to take Garoppolo down and merely touched him. However, Garoppolo went to the ground at which point Fitzpatrick released him and continued his pursuit. Reacting to this, a fan claimed, “the NFL is too soft,” whereas another one wrote, “absolutely soft man.”
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kbarnes_pghsprt/status/1706142063916351563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/m123hood/status/1706142150306529751?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/walterfootball/status/1706141576710291919?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Advertisement
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bepryor/status/1706141685972135954?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PFF_Steve/status/1706141861604102274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Despite the play appearing fair and clean to many, a penalty flag was thrown. The questionable decision left fans across the NFL spectrum criticizing the officials for a call that, in their view, did not align with the spirit of the game.
Advertisement
TJ Watt Brings Jimmy G Down
During a critical moment just before halftime, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found himself in a rather unwanted situation. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt managed to wrap him up thus resulting in an awkward fall. This raised concerns of a potential injury as Garopplo uncomfortably hit the ground.
Jimmy G was a little slow to rise to his feet and clearly seemed in discomfort. He eventually limped off the field and was attended to by the team’s trainers on the sideline. The situation was a cause for concern among both fans and the Raiders coaching staff. Before his departure, Jimmy Garoppolo had been quite active, completing 12 of 18 passes for 155 yards and securing a touchdown pass.
Share this article