“Guys, It’s a Joke”: Kurt Benkert Clarifies “Good Karma” Remark as Packers DE Runs into NFL Referee by Accident

Thursday Night Football experienced a brief second half delay tonight when referee Carl Johnson went down with an injury. The longtime official was eventually helped off the field by a contingent of staffers. The Green Bay Packers had more men assisting Johnson than the Detroit Lions did, something quarterback Kurt Benkert tried noting in a humorous fashion on Twitter/X.
More GB staff than Lions staff helping that ref who’s hurt, building up good karma for the rest of the game.
— Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 6, 2024
Benkert’s post was sarcastic in nature, but fans didn’t immediately catch on. Instead, they quickly pointed out Johnson was hurt because a Packers player collided with him.
— wow that was crazy (@CowardlyDoggo) December 6, 2024
Packers guy hurt him
— BeardedBlevins (@BeardedBlevins) December 6, 2024
And then the replay…oops
— Cheezus (@Gregdawg08) December 6, 2024
As they should, Packer player bodied him
— Matthew P (@bigmattson) December 6, 2024
Benkert was forced to clear up confusion about his message moments later. He then begrudgingly noted he’d “start making disclaimers” in the future.
Guys it’s a joke, I’ll start making disclaimers in the original tweet
— Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 6, 2024
Fortunately, Johnson was able to return to the game. Benkert’s Packers ended up falling 34-31 to the Lions on Jake Bates’ game-winning 35-yard field goal. Meanwhile, Detroit (12-1) clinched a playoff spot with the victory. Green Bay (9-4) remains in solid wild card position, but now has very little chance to win the NFC North.
The Lions host the Buffalo Bills (10-2) in the NFL’s marquee Week 15 contest next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. E.T. Meanwhile, the Packers travel to the Pacific Northwest for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) on Sunday Night Football.