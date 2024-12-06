“Guys, It’s a Joke”: Kurt Benkert Clarifies “Good Karma” Remark as Packers DE Runs into NFL Referee by Accident

Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL line judge Carl Johnson (101) talks with referee John Hussey (35) during the second quarter between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Thursday Night Football experienced a brief second half delay tonight when referee Carl Johnson went down with an injury. The longtime official was eventually helped off the field by a contingent of staffers. The Green Bay Packers had more men assisting Johnson than the Detroit Lions did, something quarterback Kurt Benkert tried noting in a humorous fashion on Twitter/X.

More GB staff than Lions staff helping that ref who’s hurt, building up good karma for the rest of the game. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 6, 2024

Benkert’s post was sarcastic in nature, but fans didn’t immediately catch on. Instead, they quickly pointed out Johnson was hurt because a Packers player collided with him.

Packers guy hurt him — BeardedBlevins (@BeardedBlevins) December 6, 2024

And then the replay…oops — Cheezus (@Gregdawg08) December 6, 2024

As they should, Packer player bodied him — Matthew P (@bigmattson) December 6, 2024

Benkert was forced to clear up confusion about his message moments later. He then begrudgingly noted he’d “start making disclaimers” in the future.

Guys it’s a joke, I’ll start making disclaimers in the original tweet — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 6, 2024

Fortunately, Johnson was able to return to the game. Benkert’s Packers ended up falling 34-31 to the Lions on Jake Bates’ game-winning 35-yard field goal. Meanwhile, Detroit (12-1) clinched a playoff spot with the victory. Green Bay (9-4) remains in solid wild card position, but now has very little chance to win the NFC North.

The Lions host the Buffalo Bills (10-2) in the NFL’s marquee Week 15 contest next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. E.T. Meanwhile, the Packers travel to the Pacific Northwest for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) on Sunday Night Football.