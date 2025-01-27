“I’m Sick to My Stomach Watching These Chiefs”: Dave Portnoy Slams NFL Referees and Tony Romo After AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs once again triumphed over the Bills in the playoffs, defeating them for the second time in an AFC Championship game. As in their previous matchups, Kansas City fought hard in another close game, winning 32-29.

However, the game wasn’t without controversy, as many questionable officiating decisions influenced the outcome. In a conversation with Jon Gruden, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy voiced his frustration, aiming at both the referees and Tony Romo for their roles in the game’s contentious moments.

“I want to puke because of this game. I’m sick to my stomach watching these Chiefs again. They make the plays but those refs. “There is no excuse not to know where the spot is and have two guys run willy-nilly. That is unacceptable. That’s my rant.”

Portnoy called Romo the ‘worst announcer ever’ for his bias towards the Chiefs. Critics have frequently called him out for his inability to stay neutral when Mahomes is playing.

Dave also criticized Sean McDermott for incessantly calling for two-point tries, which the Bills failed to convert twice.

Clete Blakeman and his crew made several blunders throughout the game. The first came in the second quarter when they ruled Worthy’s catch complete, despite replays clearly showing he lacked full control as the ball hit the ground.

The second, and more critical mistake, occurred when they denied the Bills a first down on a QB sneak. Conclusive evidence showed that Allen had gained just enough yardage to reach the 40-yard line. Instead, Buffalo was forced to turn the ball over on downs, and the Chiefs capitalized immediately.

However, calling these errors inexcusable might be an overstatement. In every game, there are always calls that referees miss.

Most teams benefit from poor officiating at some point, yet it seems only the Chiefs face relentless criticism. Perhaps it’s the natural disdain for a team that keeps on winning.

While Dave Portnoy gave everyone their fair share of criticism, it was Kairr Elam who received most of it for his shambolic performance in a crucial game. Dave questioned Elam’s football pedigree, asking whether he had actually played football before.

Gruden too laid on thick, pointing out flaws in Elam’s game and his history of conceding penalties. They slammed him for failing to cover his man, giving up yards, and giving easy catches.

In the end, Buffalo’s downfall was largely self-inflicted, marked by desperate play-calling, failed two-point conversions, a porous defense, and crucial dropped passes. While officiating certainly played a role, the Bills’ lack of composure in high-pressure moments was evident.

It’s hard not to feel for Josh Allen and the team as their Super Bowl drought persists. Allen had a phenomenal season, but in the end, he missed out on both the Super Bowl and the MVP.