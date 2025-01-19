“Half of My Gameday Vlog is Stuck”: Girlfriend Nicole Helpless Over TikTok Ban in US Amid Jahmyr Gibbs’ 2-TD Effort vs. Commanders

Despite the end result being a 45-31 defeat to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, Detroit Lions RB1 and sophomore sensation, Jahmyr Gibbs, enjoyed a monstrous start to the contest. In what was the highest-scoring game of the playoffs so far, Gibbs stole the show in the first act, dissecting the Commanders’ defense via both the passing game and the rushing attack.

By the end of the first half, Gibbs had already compiled 98 rushing yards with just 10 attempts alongside three receptions for 38 receiving yards. He also stole the show with two rushing touchdowns. It wasn’t such a great day for his girlfriend Nicole though, who lost most of her footage from her boyfriend’s big day.

After the United States Supreme Court elected to uphold the controversial TikTok ban, ByteDance’s renowned social media platform said goodbye to its American users this weekend. While the true ramifications of the court’s decision have yet to come, some users have already been caught up in the aftermath, particularly Nicole Anderson, Gibbs’ girlfriend.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend reacts to TikTok ban in the US. pic.twitter.com/Y4VJsoDXZt — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) January 19, 2025

Naturally, she took to the next available platform, Instagram, to voice her concerns. Given the sentimental value of the lost footage, she was rightfully upset about the timing of the shutdown. Thankfully, plenty of other Lions’ related content can still be found across her various social media accounts.

Nicole cultivated a following by producing gameday vlogs surrounding her and Gibbs’ experiences each week in the NFL.

Anderson and Gibbs’ relationship first began less than a month following Gibbs’ selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, the real estate agent from Illinois has become a regular at Lions’ games. However, the couple has kept the details of their origin story a secret as of today.

Both after scores and after the games, Gibbs’ has been sprinting toward Anderson, providing fans with plenty of heartwarming content. Considering the end result of the game, it may be more safe than not to say that Gibbs’ would be more interested in the footage from the first half, rather than the second.