“Half the Teams Will Offer Him (Dak Prescott) a Trillion Dollars”; Reckons Incredibly Hopeful Mike Greenberg

Dak Prescott’s contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys has everyone buzzing this offseason. With the NFL world watching, many believe that Prescott’s contract could influence how other teams approach their own quarterback contract extensions. With no updates from the Cowboys in sight, there’s talk that Dak should just finish his contract and enter free agency next year.

Advertisement

Mike Greenberg is all in on this idea. The renowned ESPN anchor recently appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and offered an intriguing perspective on Prescott’s situation. The anchor indirectly advised the quarterback to resist signing with the Cowboys before the end of the season and instead test the waters of free agency.

He pointed out how rare it is for a top QB to hit the open market, and if Dak waits, he could get some pretty sweet offers from other teams.

“If Dak Prescott becomes an unrestricted free agent after this coming season, which there’s nothing the Cowboys can do to keep him from becoming that, he will be able to choose his spot. He’ll be able to choose his salary. Half the teams in the league will offer him a trillion dollars and he can choose where he wants to go,” Greenberg passionately stated.

The ESPN anchor further discussed the unique and rarest-of-rare opportunity that awaits Prescott. Once the offers start pouring in, Dak Prescott will have the power to decide whether to remain loyal to the Dallas Cowboys or explore the endless possibilities that present themselves.

Greenberg’s confidence in Prescott’s potential as a free agent is unwavering. He asserted that if the quarterback exhibits patience and waits for one more season, “the world will come” at his “feet,” and he would be “killing it” in terms of his career prospects.

Pat McAfee And AJ Hawk Discuss Greenberg’s Opinion on Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s future is the talk of the town, and Pat McAfee is also behind the idea of the Cowboys QB testing the waters of free agency. The former NFL star believes coaches and GMs across the league would be tripping over themselves to get a piece of the action when Dak hits the open market.

However, AJ Hawk had a curveball to throw. What if Dak’s heart bleeds blue and silver? What if he’s dead set on bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Dallas? For some QBs, it’s all about that comfort zone within an organization. Yet, even Hawk can’t deny the temptation of exploring greener pastures and seeing just how much the league values him.

McAfee further highlighted that the Cowboys might be in for a rude awakening. Asking his fans to remember how the Falcons threw a cool $180 million contract toward Kirk Cousins? Nobody saw that coming. If the Cowboys don’t want Dak to have his head turned by other suitors, they better act fast.

Moreover, Dak’s got a job to do this season. He needs to focus on the here and now, on leading America’s Team to glory. The future can wait until the season’s final whistle blows.

Will he stick with the Cowboys, the team that’s been his home since day one? Or will he take a chance on something new, on a fresh start with a franchise ready to break the bank for him?