Harrison Butker and Other NFL Stars Erupt After Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania shook the entire world. Thankfully, the 45th US President is recovering well despite a bullet grazing his ear, which could have been fatal if it had hit its mark. Unsurprisingly, the NFL community has been deeply affected by this tragic event, with players like Harrison Butker expressing their heartfelt wishes for the former president and the nation.

Trump’s relationship with the NFL has been strained since the 1980s, often referred to as the Pigskin War. He has even been branded ‘jealous’ for constantly attacking the league. Despite the difficult dynamics as the bullet struck the NFL’s ‘oldest rival’, it’s no surprise that the NFL world erupted with concern.

In a show of solidarity and concern, Butker posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), urging people to pray for the country. “Pray for our country,” wrote the kicker in his X post.

Violence is universally condemnable, especially for individuals like Butker who uphold pro-Christian values. But he isn’t the only NFL athlete to denounce this tragic act.

Nick Bosa Speaks Out Against Violence Targeting Donald Trump

More reactions dropped in support of the former president, with the majority wishing for a fast recovery of the potential Republican candidate. Nick Bosa, for instance, posted a picture of himself embracing Trump after the dreadful news surfaced. However, he refrained from adding a caption, yet one can only imagine how overwhelmed Bosa might be.

NICK BOSA REACTS TO DONALD TRUMP’s Shooting pic.twitter.com/pP4wO3YdMw — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 14, 2024

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey also took to social media to express his feelings. He wrote in his post, “Trump took a bullet for America.”

Meanwhile, reactions from everywhere, including the political world, are pouring out in support of the 45th President. POTUS Joe Biden reacted to the news of his well-being via X, writing,

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.”

To say the least, violent events like this instill fear in the hearts of everyone. However, the authorities are working hard to take control of the situation.

One of the shooters, Matthew Crooks, 20, has been identified, but his motive behind the attempt is still unknown. The suspect has been ‘neutralized,’ according to the latest statements from agencies. Regardless of the circumstances, the injury to Trump, as well as the death of a 50-year-old and the critical injuries of two other attendees, has shaken not only the world but also the football community.