“Hate Is a Tremendous Insecurity”: Deion Sanders Preaches Life Lessons to the Haters as a New Year’s Wish

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was no stranger to hate throughout his playing career. So, receiving the same as a coach was nothing new to him. However, Prime had a message for all of his haters in his latest X post as we step into the new year.

Sanders is forecasting that love will triumph in the year 2025. To him, 2024 was a year of hate, and it’s time to leave it behind.

“Love will resurface in 2025! Hate flourished last year and it was pathetic. You hate and don’t recoup anything for it but a feeling for as long as it took u to press send. Hate is a tremendous insecurity and everybody knows who’s a hater. Let’s Love on Purpose in 2025,” Sanders penned.

It’s a life lesson Sanders wants all his haters to hear. With the “invisible wall” that social media creates, hate has become more prevalent than ever. It’s easy to post something mean about another person, and never face repercussions, because it gets lost in the void. Sanders believes this behavior reflects insecurity in those who engage in it.

Love will resurface in 2025! Hate flourished last year and it was pathetic. You hate and don’t recoup anything for it but a feeling for as long as it took u to press send. Hate is a tremendous insecurity and everybody knows who’s a hater. Let’s Love on Purpose in 2025 #CoacPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 2, 2025

The post garnered support from Sanders’ followers. They flocked to the comments, most preaching what Sanders was saying, while some adding their own version.

Let go of hate and embrace growth. — Fedon | Self-Coaching (@myselfcoaching1) January 2, 2025

And be ACCOUNTABLE. — Carlitos (@CVSE1032) January 2, 2025

The highlight of the comments though came from a fan who expanded on why it’s important to embrace love, instead of spreading hate.

Hate don’t pay no bills, don’t heal no wounds, and sure as hell don’t build no legacy. It’s cheap, it’s loud, and it leaves you empty. Love, though? Love moves in silence, builds connections, and leaves a mark that lasts. In 2025, stop carrying hate like it’s doing something for… — Randazzle Enriquez (@RandazzleEnriq2) January 2, 2025

The post is just another drop in the bucket for Sanders and his online presence. He’s one of the most active sports personalities online and has cultivated a motivational and inspirational style. It’s all a part of the Coach Prime marketing strategy.

Sanders has talked about how he aims to engage with his audience through social media. He thinks it’s a big proponent in creating a personal brand with a positive impact.

With so many news outlets writing about athletes and celebrities nowadays, sometimes it’s best to take matters into your own hands. It allows them to control the narrative without it being spun out of control and also cultivates a community of people that will defend their honor.

And Sanders has pushed this notion onto his sons and players. Shedeur Sanders has his podcast and over 2 million followers on Instagram. Travis Hunter also has a podcast and live streams regularly to appeal to the younger audience.

The truth is that while it is a marketing strategy, the post also tells a lot about who Deion Sanders is as a person. He is a motivator and wise beyond his years. Anytime he opens his mouth or writes something on social media, we should all probably be listening anyway.