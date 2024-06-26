Having Teared Up at Taylor Swift’s Concert, Jason Kelce Reveals Downside of Befriending Swifties

Move aside Philly fans; Swifties are the real deal and a force to be reckoned with. Jason Kelce experienced this firsthand at Taylor Swift’s concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The Super Bowl champion thoroughly enjoyed his time, soaking in the energy of the Swifties and the showmanship that Taylor exuded, which even made him emotional.

During the recent London episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason had a lot to say about his time in The Big Smoke. He found attending his first Taylor concert quite overwhelming, and she did not disappoint with her sets. The experience was made even more special because of the presence of Swifties in the crowd.

They showered the retired NFL star with so many friendship bracelets that he even went on to show them off to his wife, Kylie. He found it all so wholesome to be part of such a fandom; however, it also had its downside.

The number of bracelets he received from fans turned out to be a bit excessive, as Jason jokingly revealed during the podcast that they were somewhat cutting off his circulation. It’s likely just a joke, but it certainly demonstrates how much love he received from the Swifties.

“It was amazing. Can’t feel my hand anymore because of these friendship bracelets are cutting off my circulation,” Jason said with a laugh. “It was an awesome experience. The Swifties make it very memorable. The 22 hat? Dude, I’ve never cried at a f—ing concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl’s entire (performance)… I’m about to tear up right now. It was f—ing so special.”

Overall, it was an epic experience for the former Eagles center. That said, Jason also had the opportunity to greet Williams, Prince of Wales, and two of his kids.

Jason Kelce Highlights His Meeting With the Royals

It wasn’t very surprising to see the Royal Family at the show; Prince William brought his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Wembley Stadium to watch the concert and meet Taylor. In light of this royal presence, Jason and Travis were fortunate enough to meet them unofficially and were thoroughly delighted.

Since it wasn’t an official meeting, the Kelce duo didn’t have to curtsey, but Jason and Travis still addressed them as “Your Royal Highness.” The Elder Kelce found them charming, delightful, and down-to-earth people, something he hadn’t expected.

While he was enamored by meeting Prince William and found little George adorable, it was Princess Charlotte who stole the show. Jason found her energetic, lively, and inquisitive. She reminded him of his three daughters, always asking questions.

The Royal family weren’t the only famous people inside Wembley on the night. Hugh Grant, Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett, Ellie Goulding, Phoebe-Waller Bridge, Andrew Scott, Sophie Turner, and Gracie Abrams were also in attendance.

Next up, Taylor will visit Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria before she returns to London for five more nights as part of her Eras Tour.