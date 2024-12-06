“He Bashes The Patriots”: NFL Insider Names 3 Teams For Bill Belichick Amid UNC Interest

2015: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick answers questions during a press conference with the Vince Lombardi trophy as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks prepare for Super Bowl XLIX. Credit: Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 NFL campaign is the first in which Bill Belichick hasn’t been a defensive coordinator or head coach since 1985. The six-time Super Bowl head coach has adapted well to his media responsibilities, but he’s not trying to run things back on camera next year. That could involve him taking his talents to the collegiate level.

Reports emerged Thursday afternoon of Belichick interviewing with the North Carolina Tar Heels. A move like that isn’t out of the realm of possibility, but FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz believes he’d prefer to return to the pros.

There are two franchises Schultz knows Belichick won’t join, but three he considers legitimate destinations.

“Bill has been very calculated… with his media. It’s no coincidence he bashes the [New York] Jets. He hates the Jets… he doesn’t like the Patriots; he bashes them… there are three teams I’m gonna give you. Jacksonville No. 1… No. 2, this is interesting to me: Dallas… No. 3 [is] Tampa Bay.”

Schultz expressed confidence in all three of those organizations being “competitive teams” if they “[got] the right coach.” Belichick’s track record suggests he’ll find success if whatever team he joins has a quarterback in place.

Bill Belichick is second on the NFL’s all-time wins list

Belichick spent the last 29 years – prior to 2024 – as a head coach. He accrued 302 regular season wins (10.4 per season) and 31 playoff victories in that time. The only man to post more wins as an NFL head coach is Don Shula (347).

Belichick presumably wants to break that record before retiring for good, making a professional gig more likely than a college job.

A large chunk of Belichick’s victories came with Tom Brady under center. He has obviously been less successful without Brady, but the difference is pretty drastic:

Bill Belichick when Tom Brady starts: 249-75 (.769)

Bill Belichick when Tom Brady doesn’t start: 84-103 (.449)

Belichick has won double-digit games in just three of his 11 seasons where Brady didn’t make at least 12 starts. Wherever he goes, he’ll want to avoid developing a quarterback like he had to post-Brady in New England. This could be why Jacksonville (Trevor Lawrence), Dallas (Dak Prescott), and Tampa Bay (Baker Mayfield) are appealing to him.

The Jaguars have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Cowboys likely won’t be in the postseason this year, making them more prone to a coaching change. The Buccaneers (6-6) are currently tied with the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South.

So what will it be for the legendary HC? Is he going to find the perfect gig in the NFL, or is he going to stick with his media endeavors?