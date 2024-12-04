“Sometimes I Curse a Little Bit”: Skip Bayless Says His Wife Doesn’t Like Watching Cowboys Games With Him

Grass is green. The sky is blue. Skip Bayless is a Dallas Cowboys fan. These are all things people can be certain of, no matter how many times Bayless has trashed the team – and his own jerseys – in the past.

Dallas regularly fails to meet expectations, so it’s no surprise they often aggravate Bayless. He isn’t shy about expressing his dismay toward them. On his YouTube show, Bayless admitted his wife, Ernestine, doesn’t take in Cowboys games with him because of his mouth.

“She will not watch with me… sometimes I scream at the TV; sometimes I curse a little bit. But I just gotta let it out. I just gotta get it out. And once I yell, it just goes out of me, and I’m better.”

Bayless didn’t have to yell too much on Thanksgiving, when Dallas defeated the New York Giants 27-13. The victory was their second in a row, giving credence to Micah Parsons’ claim that the Cowboys could go on a run down the stretch. Dallas (5-7) is still well outside of the playoff picture, but until they’re officially eliminated, anything is theoretically possible.

Ernestine Bayless roasts Skip Bayless over Cowboys fandom

There are numerous spouses out there who can’t understand their significant other’s infatuation with a sports team. It’s safe to say Ernestine is one of those spouses. She took a blowtorch to Skip during the episode, accusing him of watching Dallas only so he could “[complain] about them.” Except, that wasn’t quite her way of phrasing it.

Fans in the comment section expressed appreciation for Ernestine. They also had a little bit of fun at Skip’s expense by joking about the Cowboys.

Dallas returns to the field on Monday Night Football in Week 14. Their contest versus the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) is essentially an elimination game. The winner likely won’t make the postseason, but the loser assuredly won’t be appearing. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.