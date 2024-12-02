“He Can Start Collecting His Social Security”: Fans Up in Arms After the NY Jets Wish Aaron Rodgers on His Birthday

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

New York-based sports leagues have the most brutal fanbases, and the Jets’ Green Gang Nation is the most ruthless of them all. This proved true once again on Aaron Rodgers’ birthday, as the majority chose to take jabs at him rather than offer well wishes.

On the occasion of Rodgers’ big day, the New York Jets’ social media team posted a simple birthday graphic to celebrate their playmaker’s 41st birthday. While most fanbases might have cut their underperforming talisman some slack on this day, Jets fans clearly didn’t care, making their intentions clear — they just don’t want A-Rod around anymore.

The least brutal Jets fans started by asking their team management to bench Rodgers as a birthday gift.

Bench him as a birthday gift — Jalen Brunson enthusiast (@GothamCityM) December 2, 2024

Others, meanwhile, wished him sarcastically by thanking him for contributing nothing in his 2 years with the team.

Happy birthday to a man who has everything and yet has given us nothing — seymour butts (@joelyeller) December 2, 2024

The most brutal reaction, however, came from a section of Jets fans asking for Rodgers’ retirement as a birthday gift. One fan even urged the NFL legend to use the post as a reminder to collect his social security benefits and head back to Florida. The rest simply urged the QB to either announce his retirement or have the Jets announce his release.

Where’s the retirement announcement now? — Bringr of Rain (@BringrofRain1) December 2, 2024

Now do the “we’ve agreed to part ways with Aaron Rodgers” tweet — Alec Baicher (@Shake_N_Baich) December 2, 2024

He can start collecting his social security and retire to Florida — RG | CMFK (@idonttshower) December 2, 2024

Considering how many fans expected the Jets to better their performances from last year with a fully fit Aaron Rodgers, seeing their team languishing at 3-9 is truly a sore sight. While the QB does deserve criticism for all the drama and lackluster performances so far, the playmaker could have had some slack cut out for him on his birthday. If not cake.

Regardless, this is the brutal reality of the NFL. A few months ago, the Jets fans were defending Rodgers with all their vigor, and today, they are begging him to retire. The question now is: Will Rodgers be able to survive this season without getting fired?

As things stand, it’s highly unlikely to see A-Rod back in New York after the disastrous seasons he has had with them. Are we looking at another childhood hero of ours calling it a day next year? We are afraid it does look like it.