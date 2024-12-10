“He Could’ve Played In The ’90s”: Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman on Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Troy Aikman knows who most NFL fans and analysts consider to be the league’s best quarterbacks. However, neither Patrick Mahomes nor Josh Allen is his favorite active signal-caller. That honor belongs to Joe Burrow.

During a radio hit ahead of Monday Night Football, Aikman extensively praised Burrow. In addition to saying the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback was his “favorite QB in the NFL”, he admitted Burrow might be his “favorite player of all time.” Aikman claimed Burrow’s ability to throw with anticipation is second to none.

Aikman reaffirmed his belief in the opening moments of MNF as Burrow was taking the field.

“He’s an old-school quarterback. He reminds me of the guys I played with in the [1990’s].”

The Bengals’ record doesn’t reflect it, but Burrow has been dominant this year. Through Week 13, he led the NFL in passing yards (3,337) and passing touchdowns (30). If Cincinnati was in legitimate playoff consideration, he’d be right alongside Allen, Lamar Jackson and others in the MVP conversation. Instead, his excellence has essentially been wasted.

Joe Burrow dominates first half of Monday Night Football

Cincinnati (4-8) punted on the first possession their MNF matchup against Aikman’s Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Cooper Rush promptly orchestrated a scoring drive that culminated with an 11-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. The connection, which gave the Cowboys their first opening possession touchdown of the season, came on fourth down.

Burrow took things from there. On the Bengals’ ensuing drive, he found Ja’Marr Chase for a 5-yard score to tie the game. Then, late in the second quarter, he hooked up with running back Chase Brown for a 19-yard touchdown.

Burrow’s first half production – 19/26 (73.1%), 207 yards, two touchdowns – was enough to stake Cincinnati to a 17-10 halftime lead. If his defense can hold up against Dallas’ offense, the Bengals could win and keep their extremely faint postseason hopes alive for another week.