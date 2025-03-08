Sports Broadcaster Tom Brady Outranks Charles Barkley and Troy Aikman With His Massive $37.5 Million Paycheck

Stephen A. Smith just became the big man at ESPN. The network decided to take out their checkbook and make him the first $100 million sports analyst there. He signed a five-year $100 million deal, which comes to around $20 million a year. However, when it comes to the world of sportscasting and media, he is still not the top dog.

That title still goes to none other than the GOAT, Tom Brady who earns $37.5 million from his deal. In fact, Brady’s earnings nearly surpass what NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman make combined.

Chuck brings in an impressive $21 million annually—more than Stephen A. Smith’s contract on paper—while Aikman earns $18 million per year. Yet, despite both having spent over two decades in sports media, their salaries pale in comparison to TB12’s massive deal. Even Stephen A., who has been grinding since the 1990s before rising to prominence, doesn’t come close to Brady’s payday. So, how do fans feel about the seven-time Super Bowl champion taking the biggest slice of the pie?

Many aren’t happy. They argue that Brady doesn’t justify such an astronomical salary, especially since he doesn’t necessarily attract more viewers than other broadcasters. One fan even went as far as saying, “I love Brady the football player, but Brady the broadcaster makes me want to cut my ears off.”

Others rallied behind Stephen A. Smith, noting that he’s the only non-athlete among the top earners and works year-round to justify his paycheck. Some also backed Pat McAfee—currently making $17 million—believing he brings more value to sports media than Brady.

However, a few fans took a different stance, arguing that all of them are overpaid. To them, it doesn’t matter who’s calling the game, stating, “Ridiculous. No one cares who is announcing.” These fans only care about the game itself.

Tom Brady, after retiring in 2023, took a year off before getting into the booth this past season. However, he signed the deal with Fox in 2022, signing a 10-year $375 million contract which outrightly made him the highest-paid announcer in the game surpassing the likes of Tony Romo who earns $18 million a year.

It’s hard to see anyone match his fee soon or even in a decade. Patrick Mahomes can do it but his voice might not be suited for TV or radio. It’s hard to dispute his salary because he is the GOAT who had to win seven Super Bowls to command that kind of a paycheck.