Are NFL QBs Overpaid? Four of the Top Five Highest-Paid Stars Missed the 2025 Playoffs

While running backs continue to struggle for lucrative contracts despite carrying their teams to victory, quarterbacks remain the biggest beneficiaries of the NFL’s $20 billion revenue and rising salary cap. Even those who have performed at a high level for just one season—or not at all—are securing massive deals.

As the most critical position on the field, teams willingly put all their eggs in one basket, but more often than not, these gambles haven’t paid off. In fact, last season, four of the league’s five highest-paid NFL QBs failed to even make the playoffs.

According to Spotrac, Dak Prescott currently holds the title of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback after signing a four-year, $240 million deal last offseason following intense contract negotiations. However, his 2024 season was cut short after just eight games due to an ACL tear.

He finished with a 3-5 record, and even if healthy, the Cowboys were unlikely to reach the playoffs in a division dominated by the Eagles and Commanders. Now in his ninth season, Prescott is 2-5 in the postseason, despite earning nearly $250 million over his career.

Joe Burrow, the second-highest-paid QB at $55 million per year, held the top spot for a year after signing a five-year, $275 million deal. The Bengals missed the playoffs due to a slow start and a struggling defense, marking their second straight postseason absence. However, Burrow boasts a stronger playoff resume than most on this list, holding a 5-5 record and a Super Bowl appearance.

Trevor Lawrence’s $55 million per year contract remains one of the most questionable deals in recent memory. The Jaguars, a franchise notorious for poor decision-making, rewarded him based on potential rather than performance. With just one playoff win to his name, Jacksonville’s 4-13 record last season showed they were never close to contending.

Tua Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension with Miami, securing a $53.1 million annual salary. Yet, the Dolphins finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs entirely, failing to meet expectations in the AFC East.

Jordan Love, who also made $55 million last season, was the only QB in this group to reach the postseason. However, his performance in the Packers’ wild-card loss was underwhelming, as he committed three costly turnovers.

The Chiefs triggered the explosion of NFL QB salaries in 2022 by signing Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year, $450 million contract. At the time, it was the richest deal in sports history, but now, his $45 million annual salary looks like a bargain. Kansas City has reaped the rewards, winning two Super Bowls since then in three appearances.

Similarly, Jalen Hurts’ five-year, $255 million contract, which pays him $51 million annually, now seems like a steal. The reigning Super Bowl champion led the Eagles to a title last season, making his deal one of the few that has paid off.

The market continues to rise, and the latest benchmark was set by Josh Allen, who signed a six-year, $330 million extension. Considering he’s an MVP winner who led the Bills to the AFC Championship last season, his contract, too, appears reasonable in comparison to others.

With NFL QB salaries only trending higher, the debate remains: Are these mega contracts worth it, or are teams simply throwing money at a position without guaranteeing results?