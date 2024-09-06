mobile app bar

“He Did Play Basketball”: Patrick Mahomes’ Clutch Save on His Own Tipped Pass Gets Fans Excited

Mrinal Kuniyal
Patrick Mahomes Is Set to Surpass Chiefs’ Legend Len Dawson in All-Time Franchise Record Against the Ravens

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes’s prowess as a star athlete was on full display during the season opener game when he saved the Chiefs from a turnover. He caught the ball in the air at a crucial point in the game, with the Ravens’ defense on his back. The play had fans marveling at the QB’s talent.

In the 4th quarter, Mahomes threw the ball towards Rashee Rice but Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson’s blocking attempt deflected the ball in the air. Mahomes was quick to react and jumped over two Ravens players to grab the ball back and prevent a turnover with a little over two minutes on the clock.

The Ravens were starting to make a comeback in the 4th quarter after scoring an early touchdown which brought the score to 17-20 but the Chiefs returned the favor with Worthy’s second touchdown of the day.

In the final minutes, the Ravens aggressively tried to gain the ball back to try a hail mary but Mahomes’ athleticism denied them an interception chance. Eventually, they were able to take the ball and score a last-second touchdown but it was overturned by the referees.

If it wasn’t for Mahomes, they would have had an extra 30 seconds in their final attempt and might have scored that touchdown. Fans were shocked by Mahomes’s pass to himself and thanked his ‘basketball’ skills for saving the game for the Chiefs.

Another fan compared Mahomes’ catch to a rebound jump by WNBA star Angel Reese.

However, not everyone was impressed with the pass as some fans claimed that the Commanders’ new QB Marcus Mariota did it years before Mahomes:

In 2020, the then Titans’ quarterback Mariota threw a pass that was deflected and caught it himself to score the team’s game-changing touchdown.

Regardless of the fans’ opinions, the save helped the Chiefs maintain control over the game and registered a strong win against one of their biggest threats.

About the author

Mrinal is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. He has been covering Football with various other sports like NASCAR, MLB and MMA since 2020. He became a lifetime football fan after witnessing the unreal on-field connection of Brady and Grok during their last season together. One of the major highlights of his journey was an interaction with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin about his magical run in Superbowl XXVII. In his free time, he enjoys reading science fiction.

