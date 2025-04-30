“He Didn’t Come With Chains & Jewelry”: Analyst Takes a Dig at Shedeur Sanders While Praising No. 1 Overall Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In doing so, they also became the first team to pass on Shedeur Sanders, who, just months earlier, was projected to be the top quarterback off the board. But things shifted dramatically, to say the least.

The Colorado standout eventually slid to the fifth round — a true fall from grace. As for Ward, he didn’t just take that top spot — he earned it, with plenty of justification behind the Titans’ decision.

Speaking on this morning’s ‘Bussin’ With The Boys’ episode hosted by Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, Lewan and former Titans tight end Delanie Walker discussed Tennessee’s selection of what many view as a franchise quarterback. And that, if you can’t guess, came with a lot of showering of praise.

However, while praising the former Hurricane, Walker didn’t hold back in criticizing Shedeur Sanders.

Walker took a jab at Sanders’ flashy style — chains, jewelry, boujee cars, and all — arguing that he wants his quarterback to look the part, like a professional QB, not a rapper.

“I like Cam Ward, he’s humble,” he said. “He didn’t come with chains on, jewelry on, he came with a nice suit. That’s the type of quarterback that I want. I don’t want to look at my quarterback, and he looks like he’s supposed to be in a rap video.”

The Bussin’ With The Boys crew then brought up a viral video of Ward telling Sanders that he’s not into rapping and just wants to be known as an American football player. Safe to say, they were all impressed by Ward’s grit and focus on being a quarterback without getting distracted by other things.

Shedeur: “Let’s make a song.” Cam: “I play football.” Shedeur: “You ain’t got no hobbies outside of that?” Cam: “That’s what I want people to know me as: a football player. When they searchin’ Cam Ward, I want it to say ‘American Football.’” (via nflmemegoat IG) pic.twitter.com/YUvwISTkuu — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) April 27, 2025

Overall, this year’s quarterback draft class was viewed as a relatively weak one. Only two quarterbacks were selected in the first round. In total, 14 quarterbacks were taken, with just six going in the first three rounds.

Lewan expressed that this is his only concern he has with Ward, as the QB enters his NFL career — he doesn’t quite understand how good Ward might turn out to be if his ceiling is lower than last year’s J.J. McCarthy.

“[The] only thing that worries me about Cam Ward, cause I love the mentality, I love the attitude, I love how humble he is, it’s all these experts saying how this is the worst draft, this quarterback draft is not great,” Lewan said.

Ward, being the No. 1 pick and quarterback selected, will be viewed as the Titans’ day one starter. He joins a Titans team that finished last in the AFC South last season with a 3-14 record.