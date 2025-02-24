NFL Legend Delanie Walker’s 16,000 Sq. Ft. Custom Barndominium Is Every Fan’s Dream Home

Delanie Walker has surprised his fans by showcasing the progress of his new home. The former Titan is building a barn-style house that many would dream of owning. It’s a massive 16,000-square-foot space featuring a gym, pool, outdoor seating area, and more. And he was just as blown away by the progress as we were when after seeing it for the first time.

Advertisement

Walker currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, where he spent the final seven years of his career. For the Titans, he earned three Pro Bowl appearances that included a 1000-yard season. However, many may not know that he began his career with the 49ers. He spent seven years in the Bay Area. Walker’s 14-year-long tenure in the league allowed him to collect almost $50 million in career earnings. Now he’s putting that money to use by building his dream home.

Just from the outside, Walker was already blown away. He didn’t expect the walls and paneling to be up when he arrived. However, the head Barndominium builder in the video told him that his team was ahead of schedule. Walker then went to the back porch, where he was told it would be completely enclosed by the time it was finished. It’s a spacious area with a fireplace and access to a pool.

Then the two went into the main room, where Walker was audibly wowed away. He commented on how fast the workers were progressing. Then he checked out his master bedroom. It’s a solid space, but the bathroom is the star of the show. It has two walk-in closets and a massive shower that spans the entire length of one side of the room. Any stressful day could surely be washed away in there.

Walker then proceeded to the upstairs living space, where the head Bardnominum man commended him for his choices. He said that Walker made the last-minute decision to extend the roof upward and create a lookout over the main room, rather than just dropping the roof and adding a wall. As a result, it created a nice open viewing area for the house.

Then the two moved to the event center. It’s a large area with “dryfall” throw paint on the ceilings to make it withstand the test of time. It’s a product that the builder explained is used in gyms and other large event centers. Walker was then escorted to the garage, which featured more of the black paint on the ceilings. The garage also has three doors and plenty of storage for whatever he needs.

Connected to the garage is going to be Walker’s gym. Even post-playing career, he needs to stay in good shape. And he looks to have a nice area for that, with mini garage doors to open up to his backyard if he needs to cool off. If you go through those doors, you’re also directly at the pool.

Delanie Walker’s 16,000 square feet Barndominium will blow you away pic.twitter.com/15mCh4nipR — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) February 24, 2025

All in all, the project is an incredible build. Walker has space for everything he needs. In the video, the builder even mentioned that it’s turning out remarkably close to the original renderings, which rarely happens. As expected, fans online were impressed and thought the new home was a masterpiece.

One person also had an environmentally friendly suggestion to add on.

The impressive build also caught the attention of one of the most popular figures in the NFL, Deion Sanders, who liked Walker’s reel.

Walker is unmarried but has three children, who will surely enjoy everything their dad has provided for them. Most of us just need a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom—but having a pool, gym, and event center certainly doesn’t hurt.