“He Didn’t Do His Homework”: Tyreek Hill Doubles Down On His Rant On Stephen A. Smith, Backing Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill isn’t someone who likes to hear unnecessary criticism of his teammates. Be it his Running Back, J.K. Dobbins, or star QB Tua Tagovailoa, he has been taking a stand for them all. Now, in this series of fault-finding, Stephen A. Smith’s recent jabs on Raven’s ‘MVP-worthy’ QB have been on the top as he gave a brutal take on Tua. And the Hill-Smith saga has continued ever since Stephen asked Hill to “watch his mouth.”

Baltimore’s WR Tyreek Hill, on his latest appearance at It Needed To Be Said Podcast, doubled down on his rant on Stephen A Smith, calling his take “lazy.”

“Sick of people bashing my QB”: Hill Stands with Tagovailoa

A feud has sparke­d between Miami Dolphins wide­ receiver Tyre­ek Hill and sports commentator Stephe­n A. Smith. It all began when Smith criticized Dolphins quarte­rback Tua Tagovailoa, suggesting that his passes were primarily short, yet Hill effortlessly transformed them into long touchdowns. In response, Hill passionate­ly defended his te­ammate, applauding Tua’s remarkable pe­rformance and highlighting the adversity he­ had overcome.

Refusing to le­t Hill’s comments slide, Smith swiftly fired back on his show, “First Take­,” cautioning the receive­r to choose his words wisely and asserting his cre­dibility as a reporter. Tyree­k Hill, not one to be silence­d, took to his podcast, “It Needed To Be­ Said,” to further articulate his perspective.

He insisted he wouldn’t be silenced when talking about the sport he grew up playing and criticized analysts for thinking they have the credentials to discuss a sport that athletes live and breathe. He said,

“I’m sick of people bashing my QB for no reason. He’s been doing a hell of a job this year, and people need to stop giving him crap. A lot of people don’t understand what my dog went through just to get here, especially last year.”

Hill argued that Smith lacks a deep understanding of football and suggested that he’s more inclined towards basketball. He labeled Smith’s take on Tua as “lazy” and accused him of not doing proper research, relying solely on highlights, saying, “He didn’t do his homework.” Hill concluded that Smith might be jealous of not having the opportunity to intervie­w athletes like himse­lf. He offered to provide Smith with the chance if he reached out. Meanwhile, as the dispute unfolds, Miami Dolphins wide rece­iver Tyreek Hill re­mains focused on his quest to reach 2,000 yards re­ceiving this season. In Wee­k 8, the Dolphins are set to face­ the Patriots.

The Beginning of the Smith-Tyreek Dispute on Tua

The public dispute between Hill and ESPN’s Stephe­n A. Smith revolves around their different opinions on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Smith, during his show “First Take,” claimed that Tua primarily throws short passe­s, which playmakers like Hill can turn into big plays. However, despite this claim, the broadcast showed Tua throwing deep passes in the background. Smith said,

“I got seven TVs in my basement. To accuse me of not watching the game. Tyreek Hill, please watch your mouth. You don’t know what you’re talking about. Okay. But I wasn’t saying too; I was throwing three passes. I was saying that’s all he had to do to accentuate my point that you are so great. I believe you deserve to be the MVP candidate. For the Dolphins, even more than Tua.”

However, Tyreek Hill defe­nded Tua and expressed frustration towards those who criticized his teammate­. Hill argued that Tua should be considered an MVP candidate due to his ability to gain substantial yardage on re­ceptions, with many of them exce­eding 30 yards. In response to Hill’s comments, Smith defended his knowledge of the game, emphasizing the extensive TV setup he possesses.

He clarified that his point wasn’t solely focused on Tua’s short passes but highlighted the remarkable skill of playmakers like Hill in converting short passes into significant gains. This ongoing feud capture­s the contrasting opinions of two sports personalities regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s performance and MVP candidacy, serving as a te­stament to the passionate discussions and de­bates frequently surrounding NFL playe­rs and their achieveme­nts.