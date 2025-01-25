“He Has Great Parents”: London Fletcher Credits Jayden Daniels’ Family for His ‘Quiet Confidence’ in Rookie Season

Since being selected as the second overall pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels has had arguably the greatest rookie quarterback season in NFL history. Daniels is also the first rookie QB to give the Commanders a playoff victory since Sammy Baugh in 1937. And his parents and his upbringing deserve at least a little bit credit for his phenomenal form.

Advertisement

Backed by loving family members who have gone above and beyond to support his football dreams, Daniels’ upbringing has taken center stage as his team prepares for the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Four-time pro bowler and former Super Bowl champion, London Fletcher, touted Daniel’s humility, deeming him to be “unflappable,” and gushed about his upbringing.

“He hasn’t changed from the day I met him…I’ve been around a bunch of rookies who hadn’t accomplished anywhere near the type of things that Jayden has accomplished… they feel entitled. He has great parents…They have raised him extremely well.”

Daniels’ parents, Javon Daniels and Regina Jackson, have been touted by both fans and media pundits alike for doing a tremendous job in ensuring that their son was raised to display both confidence and sincerity.

His father, who played at the college level at both Washington and Iowa State, provided Daniels with the inspiration to pursue football. Likewise, his mother, following his selection in the draft, went on to pass the NFL Player Association’s agent certification in an attempt to ensure the best for her son in future business dealings.

Jayden Daniels is “only going to get better”

Given the pedigree of Daniels’s talent, Fletcher also added “The thing is… he’s only going to get better. That’s the scary thing, he’s only going to get better.” Considering that the Commanders currently have more than $87 million in cap space to work with this offseason, Fletcher will likely be proven correct.

Washington will be able to add whatever weapons are necessary to make Daniels’ life easier.

Washington’s cap situation is currently the third-best in the league, meaning that they will have the potential to buy up any and all available talent that they believe could help contribute to the growth of their newfound franchise QB. Furthermore, the Commanders also have a total of 28 players who are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason.

While some of them may be inclined to re-sign with the team given their recent playoff success, this also means that the roster is likely to look incredibly different by the time the 2025 regular season kicks off.

The Commanders are set to kickoff against their divisional rival in the NFC Championship this Sunday, in Philadelphia, at 3 pm EST. Washington will be hoping to make it to their first Super Bowl since 1992, where they defeated the Buffalo Bills to claim their third championship in franchise history.