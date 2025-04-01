“This Ain’t a Car Dealership That You Pass Down To Your Son”: NFL Fans Up In Arms Over Jerry Jones’ Take On the Cowboys’ Super Bowl Drought

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have now been on a Super Bowl drought for 29 years, and going on 30. The year was 1995 when they last competed and won in the Big Game. Many point to owner and GM Jerry Jones as the main issue. But he reacted to the dry spell by noting that he is not satisfied with it, despite defending that his team has great personnel. This caused fans to bash his loser mentality.

The Cowboys have the seventh-worst Super Bowl drought among teams that have won it. They’re down there with the likes of the 49ers, Bears, and Commanders. Gone are the days of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin- the team in which Jones got his claim to fame. For years now, Jerry has been trying to put together the pieces and recapture the magic of the ’90s Cowboys.

But don’t get it twisted. For those of you who think Jones has been trying to keep his team relevant through media controversy, you may be wrong (kidding). Recently, he was stopped by reporters and asked about the Cowboys’ near 30-year drought, and his response sounded anything but satisfactory. However, it was also confusing in a sense.

“I’m going to be real clear, in no way am I satisfied,” Jones stated. “But I think we’ve won the sixth-most games over the last 15 years in the NFL. Or we’ve won the fifth-most games since ‘15. We’ve hung around the rim. Now we missed a real opportunity two or three times to maybe step up there and get into the championship game, and of course, get into the Super Bowl. The reason I’m saying it that way is that’s what I see when I look at what we’ve done in the past and what we’re doing.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the franchise’s 29-year Super Bowl drought and why that doesn’t impact how he puts together the 2025 Cowboys pic.twitter.com/CvihZP8COA — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 1, 2025

Jones tried to see the positive side of things by noting the Cowboys’ successes during the regular season. Which is a time they’ve shown that they’re elite. However, Jones also seemed content with his efforts over the span, also noting that there isn’t a formula for winning a Super Bowl that he knows of. He also said that he tries not to constantly worry about the drought.

“I don’t wake up in the morning saying it’s been that long since we’ve played in an NFC Championship game. We’ve had good teams, good players. It’s not at all satisfactory, but no one has shown me THE answer on how to get to a Super Bowl. I’ve seen all kinds of coaches and general managers in the NFL in any season not win Super Bowls.”

It’s a confusing response from Jones, as it usually is. On the one hand, he said that the results have not been satisfactory. Yet, he still thinks that the regular season success means that he’s been doing an alright job. He sounded content with his efforts, while also trying to act like there’s a sense of urgency to get to the top of the NFL.

Of course, the fans cooked Jones in the comments for his take. Stating that this type of loser mentality is why the Cowboys have been so mediocre in recent years.

One fan commented under the post, “This ain’t a car dealership that you pass down to your son. This is the Dallas Cowboys and you have millions of fans who want success. Apathy has set in to the fanbase.”

Another fan wrote in, “Can you guys actually ever do a follow up question or to big of cowards.”

Someone else mocked Jones and said, “‘We’re going to keep doing the same things hoping for a different outcome.’”

Another angry user commented, “He’s in complete denial.”

It is hard to analyze the comments without coming out of it believing Jones is in denial. He constantly brings up the regular season success since 2015. While only slightly touching on the fact that the team has two playoff wins during that span.

Honestly, this is just another day in the office for Jones. He’s 82 years old. The man is completely set in his ways and beliefs. And every other week, he has to make headlines with some outrageous quote for fans to pick apart. This is what his team’s product has become- it’s a laughingstock.

The fanbase is rightfully angry. The Cowboys are the most valuable sporting franchise in the world, and yet they haven’t been Super Bowl relevant in almost 30 years. Nobody cares about their regular-season successes since 2015. Literally, nobody except Jones and the rest of the Cowboys front office.