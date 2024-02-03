“He is Definitely Winning OROY”: Fans Left Baffled After CJ Stroud Crushes Pro Bowl Precision Course

HomeSearch

Vasudha Mudgal
Feb 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates in the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF NIcholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

To say that C.J. Stroud has been a revelation for the Houston Texans in his rookie season would be an understatement. Straight out of Ohio State, he totally smashed expectations. Grabbing him as the second pick, the Texans totally hit the jackpot, as he not only lived up to the massive hype but went and blew past it, clinching the AFC South title.  Even though the team didn’t go far in the playoffs, Stroud’s incredible plays all season have made it clear that he’s a rising star in the NFL.

If anyone had any doubts remaining, Stroud’s exceptional skills on the Pro Bowl precision course, where he scored an impressive 26 points in just 1 minute, would definitely allay them. This display of accuracy and arm strength left fans and spectators in awe, as Stroud hit target after target with remarkable precision.

The video, featuring Stroud’s rapid-fire success against dummies, quickly filled with comments from impressed fans. One fan predicted an offensive rookie of the year in the young QB’s rookie year, while another highlighted how Stroud has made the Texans “a very attractive team.”

The appreciation for Stroud’s talent was clear, with calls for more recognition of his abilities: “He needs to get more credit for his talent.”

Even a user named Elon Musk, albeit not the billionaire entrepreneur, chimed in with a “Wow, very cool ,” adding to the chorus of praise.

Stroud’s rookie season was nothing short of historic. Accumulating 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions, he not only led the Texans’ resurgence but also etched his name in the record books.

His first year has been nothing short of legendary, getting him mentioned in the same breath as heavy hitters like Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert for rookie passing yards. Scoring the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award would just be the icing on the cake for the rookie’s exceptional first season.

Stroud’s Rising Odds for OROY 

As the season progressed, Stroud’s odds of winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY) Award remained high. Even with competition from Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, sites consistently favored Stroud. His odds, reflecting an 85.71% implied win probability at one point, underscored his confidence in his standout season. This was despite a concussion that sidelined him for two games, a minor setback in an otherwise stellar campaign.

Stroud’s final rookie stats—over 4,000 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and additional rushing yards and scores—paint a picture of a versatile, dynamic quarterback capable of leading his team on the ground and through the air.

C.J. Stroud’s first season was downright amazing. Even with a small hiccup along the way, his stats and the solid backing from both fans and the betting crowd really spotlight him not just as the top pick for the OROY award but also as a major game-changer for the Texans.

