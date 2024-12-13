mobile app bar

“He is Grounding”: Fans React as Kobie Turner Walks Barefoot at Levi’s Stadium Before 49ers vs. Rams Clash

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Kobie Turner

Oct 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

At 13 degrees, the weather at Levi’s Stadium for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Thursday Night Football clash was cloudy and chilly. But it did not bother #91 defensive tackle Kobie Turner. The Rams star walked barefoot at the stadium two hours before the matchup, giving fans something to talk about.

Before the pre-game practice began, Turner took a stroll at the Levi’s Stadium, wearing a brown jacket paired with loose-fitting pants. Fans quickly noticed that the Rams DT was not wearing any cleats and was barefooted. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their candid reactions. 

One fan thought that walking around barefoot was legitimately good for the Rams star.

  Another user chimed in and added;

The NFL on Prime Video also highlighted the barefoot walk, noting, “Be one with the Earth, Kobie Turner,” in the caption on X.

With 31 solo tackles (ranked 150th) and 5 sacks (tied 45th), the 2024 football season has been far from impressive for the 25-year-old star. At present, he has the task of restricting the movement of Brock Purdy, who bounced back to form (325 yards, 2 touchdowns, 80 percent completion) against the Bears in the last game.

Turner, who has also competed in Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” a reality TV singing competition featuring celebrities singing in costume, also believes “music helped him show that his voice matters.”

The talented defensive end will look to help the Rams (7-6) boost their playoff odds.

