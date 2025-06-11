NFLPA Reveals Top 50 NFL Merchandise Sellers – Surprising Non-QB Tops List Ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson

It’s not just TV deals and ticket stubs that drive this billion-dollar NFL machine. Now more than ever, merchandise sales are a huge part of the equation. The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) recognized the players driving the most sales with its latest Top 50 NFL Player Sales List on Wednesday. This edition covers all merchandise sold between March 1, 2024, and February 28, 2025. And you might be surprised who topped the list this time around.

These rankings are almost always led by a quarterback—and they do dominate this list as well, with five of the top six spots—but this time around, it was a running back who sold more merch than anyone. And you can probably guess which one.

It’s the guy who made a highly publicized move to a division rival, followed it up with a 2,000-yard, OPOY-winning, backwards-hurdling season, and capped it off with a Super Bowl ring.

It’s Saquon Barkley. Behind him are five QBs: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, C.J. Stroud, and Josh Allen.

Aidan Hutchinson checks in at No. 7 as the highest-ranked defender, with his Detroit Lions teammate, Amon-Ra St. Brown, surprisingly topping the receiver rankings at No. 8. Edge Micah Parsons and Justin Jefferson round out the top 10. You can read the full list here.

It’s yet another representation of how Barkley’s unique skills have changed the perception of RBs. There are a total of six RBs in the top 50, which is third behind QBs (21) and WRs (12) and ahead of edge rushers (5), CBs (3), and TEs (3).

With Ashton Jeanty also signing a deal that makes him the second-highest paid RB in the league right out of college, it seems there might really be a change in perception on the value of running backs.

Some of the other surprising entries are 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson way down at No. 18, relatively unheralded reigning DPOY Patrick Surtain way up at No. 26, and J.J. McCarthy checking in at No. 48 despite having sat out his entire rookie 2024 season due to injury.

The results led to some surprised reactions from fans. “Aidan Hutchinson beat St Brown???” said one. “I would have thought Allen would be 1,” pondered another.

“Ja’Maar Chase needs a marketing agent. Literally just won a triple Crown and Bo Nix is selling more merchandise lol,” said a third, referring to Chase’s No. 34 ranking compared to Bo Nix’s No. 21. “Real people out there spending money on a “Cj stroud” jersey,” quipped another.

The NFLPA broke down the methodology for the rankings beneath the top 50 list, saying that this is the only “verified ranking” of officially licensed and NFL player-branded merch:

“[Rankings include merch] sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals… (etc)“

Going back a way, here are the players that have topped these NFLPA merchandise lists since 2019:

March 1 2019 – February 29 2020: Patrick Mahomes

March 1 2020 – February 28 2021: Tom Brady

March 1 2021 – February 28 2022: Tom Brady

March 1 2022 – February 28 2023: Tom Brady

March 1 2023 – February 29 2024: Jalen Hurts

March 1 2024 – February 28 2025: Saquon Barkley

As you can see, Saquon Barkley ended a five-year run of QB dominance that probably stretches back even further. But it’s also worth noting that his teammate, Jalen Hurts, who is third on this year’s list and one of four Eagles in the top 50, also led the league the year before.

The Eagles are not only building a dynasty on the field, but in shops and stores across the country, too.