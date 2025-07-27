“He Needs a Role in a Booth Somewhere”: Kay Adams Wants Retired Philip Rivers to Follow Tom Brady’s Career Path

Even though the final snap of his professional football career was on January 9th of 2021, Philip Rivers only recently announced that he is officially retiring from the NFL, and that he is doing so as a Charger. He first entered the league all the way back in 2004, and now, some 21 years later, Kay Adams is calling for him to begin the natural transition into broadcasting.

Advertisement

“He needs a role in a booth somewhere,” Adams exclaimed during the latest installment of her self-titled show on FanDuel TV. “He needs a role on a set whenever he finishes doing what he loves best, which is hanging out and rearing children and raising a great family.”

After noting that the franchise should immediately proceed to retire Rivers’ jersey number, Adams also highlighted the fact that the eight-time Pro Bowler will be eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame moving forward. Seeing as Rivers would ideally be looking to follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady, who managed to make it to both the Hall of Fame and the broadcasting booth, it may behoove him to pick up the phone.

The former Charger may not receive a 10-year, $375-million offer like the seven-time Super Bowl champion did, but he could still stand to benefit from discussing what Brady referred to as being a “very positive challenge.” Now that he’s had a bit of time to digest his debut season as a broadcaster, the New England legend certainly seems to have learned more than enough to share.

“There’s no scoreboard for us, other than, genuinely, did we approach the game the right way? Were we prepared? And then ultimately two things: was I confident in what I said? And did I really enjoy myself? I think if those last two points are a ‘yes,’ then I think we did a good job.”

From Fox Sports to ESPN, the world of sports broadcasting appears to be as volatile as ever. Top figures are commanding top salaries, and as the recent series of layoffs at both of the aforementioned companies suggests, that leaves very little cash on hand for other analyst jobs and broadcasting spots.

Simply put, Rivers is no longer in the world of athletics. He’s now in the world of business and, if he so chooses, television and entertainment, and in many ways, those lines of work can be just as, if not more, cut-throat than professional football.

There’s also no guarantee that the 17-year veteran will have any interest in pursuing a career with a proper network. As Adams alluded to earlier, Rivers has a house that is full of life and love at the moment.

The now-retired quarterback notoriously fathered 10 children throughout his time in the NFL, meaning that there’s plenty of life outside of football to keep him occupied. At this point in his journey, the 43-year-old legend is in full control of his future.

It’s no longer tied to a contract of the whims and musings of the general manager. He can go where he pleases and relax however he so chooses. Considering that he risked his health and well-being for the better of the last two decades, it’s safe to say that Rivers has earned the right to take his time before announcing his next endeavors.