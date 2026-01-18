Bears vs. Rams: Caleb Williams Starts a Nail-Painting Movement Ahead of Divisional Round Clash

Caleb Williams has been mocked for painting his nails ever since entering the NFL, especially during his rookie season. It’s largely tied to lingering gender norms in sports, where painting one’s nails is often associated with only women. However, just like his on-field performance, public perception of Williams’ nail-painting has begun to change, it seems.

On Saturday morning, a group of five male Chicago Bears fans posted a video of themselves heading to a nail salon ahead of the NFC Divisional matchup against the LA Rams. The clip showed them getting manicures and pedicures, along with painted nails. Most opted for an orange and dark blue color scheme to match the Bears’ colors.

The video has since gone viral, and many Chicago fans believe Williams has sparked a nail-painting movement with his dominant play. Especially after he led the Bears to their first playoff win in 15 years.

Naturally, fans reacted to the clip in several different ways. Some, unfortunately, couldn’t get past lingering gender norms and left homophobic comments. But it was nice to see others defend the LGBTQ+ community and call out said homophobia.

In fact, some fans began to ponder whether or not they should paint their nails as well.

“A year ago I jokingly said I’d do this If the bears WIN THE SUPER BOWL… these dudes out here doing it for one playoff win? We are cooked,” one wrote.

“Super Bowl appearance and I’ll think about it,” another said.

Some people also noticed that the group of Bears fans in the video seemed like they had a fun time getting their nails done.

“And look how much fun they had,” one pointed out. “I love this so, so much. And f**k toxic masculinity,” another added.

At the end of the day, it was just meant to be a funny video showcasing the influence Williams is having on Chicago after their success. Some tried to spoil the fun with homophobic comments, but other fans stepped in to defend him.

Nevertheless, Williams has a lot on his plate today. He’s facing off against the leading MVP candidate, Matthew Stafford, and the Rams. They’re a 5-seed and on the road, but bettors favor LA to win regardless. It should be a wild game.

Maybe Williams, seeing that he has the fan support for his painted nails, will have the morale to play even harder today. After all, the best form of flattery is imitation. Some Bears fans have even decided to set aside their preconceived notions about gender norms to show their support.