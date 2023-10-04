Comparing Peyton Manning’s 2012 Run to Brock Purdy’s Heroics, Skip Bayless Backs Last Year’s Mr. Irrelevant to Get the MVP Award

The 29-year-old Brock Purdy has been sensational this NFL season. He has achieved a feat that most starting quarterbacks fail to do. Giving the San Francisco 49ers a 4-0 start, he has won and finished 9 regular season starting games. While many are backing RB Christian McCaffrey to win MVP this season, Skip reckons it would be criminal to snub Purdy from this award.

As he made his case for Purdy, Skip Bayless compared last season’s “Mr. Irrelevant’s” current run to that of Peyton Manning’s 2012 run on his show Undisputed. It was how, despite putting out great numbers, Manning was not named the MVP; instead, it was given to RB Adrian Peterson.

Comparing Manning’s Snub to Purdy’s Current Roadblock

Skip Bayless’s latest episode of “UNDISPUTED” has taken another turn as he talks about San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy for the second time in a row. But this time, he couldn’t help but rave about Purdy’s position to backing RB Christian McCaffrey in the MVP award race. Comparing Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning‘s iconic 2012 run with Brock Purdy, he said,

“That award should have gone to Peyton Manning as he bounced back from career-threatening injury to his neck and all day long it was sensational. It was beyond what Peyton did in Denver, but now we get Christian McCaffrey.”

Later, even though he appreciated McCaffery’s hierarchy in his legendary sports family, calling him “a great kid,” he couldn’t help but still favor “the QB over the RB”. He said,

“The reason the QB wins this award is because the QB is so much more valuable than the RB overall. Brock Purdy has risen to every occasion. So, are we still underestimating and overlooking what Brock Purdy is doing?!”

Many have called Brock Purdy ‘irrelevant’ in the past. Now, with his 11 consecutive wins as starting quarterback, things have started looking up for him as Skip Bayless appreciated him once again. He said,

“Because he was Mr. Irrelevant, people keep waiting for him to turn back into Mr. Irrelevant, and he doesn’t; he’s still leading the whole National Football League in my favorite stat QBR, and it’s by a wide margin over two. He’s 85, a game scaled 0 to 100, and two is at 79. That’s a big gap. Brock Purdy has won 11 games that he started and finished without a loss. He’s 11 and 0 as an NFL starter.”

It’s not wrong to say that with his wins, Brock Purdy has indeed joined the elite club, surpassing even future Hall of Famer Tom Brady with his stats. And Bayless’s testament for Purdy a second time after criticising Micah Parsons proves it.

The Rise of Brock Purdy in the NFL

49ers #QB1 Brock Purdy has contributed significantly to the team with his impressive 4-0 start to the season. His recent performance against the Arizona Cardinals showcased his growth and improvement as he got a standing ovation from all after the game. Purdy completed 20 of 21 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown while also scoring a rushing touchdown, boasting a remarkable 95.2% completion rate, the fourth-best in NFL history for quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts.

Since taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 13 of the previous season, the critics have labeled him “a mere passenger on a talented team,” even with his consistent performance. His ability to read defenses, make quick decisions, and deliver accurate passes has been crucial to the 49ers’ success. It’s shown by his present performance in the NFL season, as his passing time reduced from 2.84 seconds to 2.56 seconds, enabling him to push the ball downfield while maintaining a high completion percentage. Even his deep ball accuracy has increased significantly, given his completion of “2 of 2 passes” traveling 30-plus air yards against the Cardinals.

He is also leading the league by being the ‘top-performing quarterback’ with 48.2% of his pass attempts finished in a first down or touchdown, an 84.8 QBR, 72.3% completion rate, and zero interceptions. His continuous improvement earned him respect in the locker room, making him a crucial part of the 49ers’ pursuit of a successful season.