“That’s Not a Guy Who is Bald”: Nick Wright Uses Patrick Mahomes Interview to Dismiss Hair Plug Accusations

There is a Congolese proverb which states “a bald-headed man will not grow hair by getting excited.” Given that the growth of his hair is directly in line with the Kansas City Chiefs ascension, Nick Wright seems to stand as a living contradiction to that proverb.

On the latest episode of What’s Right? With Nick Wright show, the controversial TV personality took to his platform to revisit his 2017 interview with then Texas Tech quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. After Wright inquired about where exactly he sees himself in ten years, Mahomes clairvoyantly stated

“10 years from now, I hope to have a family, a wife and a kid or maybe two. I’m playing in the NFL, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and have a couple Super Bowl championships with me.”

Suffice to say, the rest was history. Since then, Mahomes has done exactly what he set out to do. Now happily married, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have a total of three children, one for each of his three Super Bowl rings.

While the clip stands as a testament to the focus and discipline of Mahomes, it also comically featured a younger yet much more glabrous Nick Wright. Given the starkness in contrast, the former Fox Sports panelist didn’t pass up on the opportunity to address his hair plug accusations.

Being sure to bring up some clear pictures on screen, Wright proclaimed “Folks who accused me of hair plugs or anything, look closely at that video. You see, I have a full hairline, I just have a shaved head… That’s not a guy who is bald.”

Nevertheless, the true bright spot of the segment proved to be the realization of Mahomes’ previously set hopes and dreams. Admitting that he had completely forgotten about the interaction, Wright was astounded by the Texas natives ability to call his shot to such a degree.

“That is remarkable by Patrick, that he set the goals that high and hit all of them… He had the woman in mind and he said “…One of the best quarterbacks in the league… and a couple championships,” he is the greatest quarterback in the league and he has three. I mean that is a really, really cool thing… He nailed it.”

Having outdone his 10-year plan in less than eight years time, the pride of Kansas City has surely already set forth a new set of accomplishments for himself. Considering that his plans of a historic three-peat were foiled by the Philadelphia Eagles in the form of a 40-22 smashing at Super Bowl LIX, there’s certainly no shortage of fuel for the 29-year-old phenom.

Currently aiming to enact his revenge against the Eagles, in addition to redeeming himself on the gridiron’s grandest stage, Mahomes now turns his attention towards the 2025 regular season where he’ll firstly hope to secure his eighth consecutive AFC West championship.