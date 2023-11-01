Tom Brady Warns ‘F**king Stud’ Josh Allen About the Injury Risks of Running the Ball; “Doesn’t Take Much for Someone to Land on You”

Tom Brady, known for his strategic play and longevity in the NFL, recently shared some seasoned advice with Buffalo Bills’ dynamo Josh Allen on the ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast. Highlighting the dangers of running the ball, Brady’s guidance carried the weight of experience, advising Allen to minimize the risks to extend his own impressive career.

Brady’s words of wisdom from one quarterback to another served as a beacon for Allen, whose running game has been nothing short of spectacular. However, it is painful to watch the star quarterback take that many hits. Brady, on Sirius XM’s podcast, didn’t mince words, and cautioned Allen about injuries:

“You’re putting yourself in harm’s way, and when you put yourself in harm’s way, it doesn’t take much for someone to land on you to set you back.”

The vision Brady calls for isn’t just theoretical; he speaks from painful personal experience, offering anecdotes of his own shoulder injuries that once plagued his season. It’s a stark reminder for Allen—even one yard can come at a cost. The nitty-gritty of the conversation revealed Brady’s nuanced stance. He’s not asking Allen to hang up his running shoes; instead, he’s urging smart, strategic play. He said,

“I would love to see Josh save those for very special moments and special occasions to run the ball rather than to run the ball six minutes into the game on a second-and-6. Not that he shouldn’t run, but when he does run, f**king slide…”

A simple yet potentially career-saving piece of advice. Week 8 has been riddled with injury reports and thankfully the Bills’ bulldozer has avoided the QB injury curse till now. Brady’s advice comes at a crucial time for, in TB-12’s own words, “the f*cking stud” whom he would like to keep watching him play week after week.

Josh Allen Will Do Anything For a Win

Josh Allen’s response to Brady was thoughtful—a blend of respect and a dash of youthful audacity. He acknowledged the truth in Brady’s words but also emphasized the instinctive drive to win that often nudges him towards risk, saying, “You could get hurt in the pocket just as much as you can outside the pocket.” Allen attached this drive impressively as “putting my body on the line for my teammates because of how much I do love my teammates,” a sentiment that underscores the companionship and passion fueling his game.

Allen’s career stats stand as proof of his dual-threat capability. His decline in rushing yards this season could be a sign of adaptation. Yet, the increase in rushing touchdowns signals that he hasn’t completely abandoned his aggressive style.

The conversation between two of the sport’s players isn’t just about a podcast episode. While Allen’s natural instinct may move him forward, the echoes of Brady’s advice could very well echo in the split-second decisions he makes on the field. It remains to be seen if Allen takes Brady’s advice or keeps on dishing out punishment on his runs.