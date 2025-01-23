“He Protected the Ball When Lamar Jackson & Ravens Didn’t”: Ryan Clark Explains How Bills QB Josh Allen Has Evolved

The Bills won games in the playoffs in a way they have never done before. Buffalo and Josh Allen used to outscore their opponents, playing attacking football. This meant taking risks and often turning the ball over. However, this season we have seen a new Allen, that stats won’t show.

His stats from the divisional round were ordinary compared to Lamar’s but there is one thing he didn’t do—he didn’t turn the ball over, unlike the Ravens.

Ryan Clark, during the latest episode of Inside the NFL, highlighted this evolution of Allen, praising the Bills QB and the team’s performance against the Ravens. According to Clark, Buffalo’s shot-caller has prioritized winning over the stats.

“What I loved about the way Josh Allen is he didn’t lose this game. He made winning plays on the 4th down, he protected the football when Lamar Jackson and the Ravens didn’t. That’s the evolution of not only Josh Allen but also this team.”

Allen set the tempo for the team, playing the part of the leader perfectly as the Bills played complimentary football. The Bills made sure they didn’t give away the game even against a quality opposition. Their play-calling showed that and now Allen gets another chance to go up against the Chiefs and Mahomes.

Did Josh Allen prove he should be MVP over Lamar Jackson?

The odds are certainly not in his favor. The voters have already voted but Paul Pierce and Michael Irvin believe Allen played in the playoffs like an MVP, showing everyone why deserves the award. Irvin pointed out that Josh played a better game and did what he needed to do.

He could have made big plays, and thrown the ball for 300+ yards but that wouldn’t have mattered if he had turned the ball over. But he didn’t.

According to Irvin, Allen resisted the urge to turn back to his former self and didn’t make any head-scratching plays. He played his part perfectly and didn’t make the mistakes of the past. That was truly an MVP performance.

“He didn’t make any mistakes and I hope the voters got it right. He actually beat Lamar in the playoffs when it counted the most. This is what people wanted to see. He didn’t have a spectacular game but he did what needed to do to help his team win. That screams MVP to me.”

But Allen won’t win the MVP after all. Lamar Jackson already pretty much has the award in the bag after being named First Team All-Pro. But it won’t matter if Allen can win the Super Bowl.