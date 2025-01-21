“He Texted Me Before the Heisman”: Travis Hunter Explains Why He’ll Count on Jayden Daniels Ahead of NFL Draft 2025

With the NFL pre-draft process looming, Travis Hunter finds himself in a restless waiting game. Even as a projected top-three pick, the journey to the draft can be filled with anxiety and uncertainty. The best way to navigate the process is by seeking advice from those who have experienced it firsthand. In this case, Hunter, who is in a position similar to potential NFL Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, is leaning on the LSU alum for guidance.

When asked who he would go to for help with the pre-draft process, Travis unhesitantly named Jayden Daniels.

“Who was a high pick I can actually count on? Actually, I would be Jayden Daniels because he texted me before the Heisman and stuff like that. I spoke to him a little bit but yeah it would be Jayden Daniels.”

Hunter revealed that he wasn’t expecting a call from the former Heisman winner, but he took time to call him and offered encouraging words. Sounds like the right choice, considering how Daniel’s first year has gone until now. He hasn’t skipped a beat, taking the NFL like a duck to water.

A lot of expectations come with being a high draft pick. Not many players can live up to the hype and early promise. But that hasn’t been the case with Jayden. And Travis Hunter would want to make a similar impact in his rookie season.

Mid-January marks the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft, setting the stage for the pre-draft process. Shortly after, the NFL extends invitations to approximately 300 players for the highly anticipated Combine, where prospects showcase their physical and mental abilities in a controlled setting. This rigorous process, which begins in late February, includes medical evaluations, intelligence tests, and interviews.

Following the Combine, Pro Days take place, offering another opportunity for players to display their skills. Many top prospects who opt not to fully participate in the Combine use Pro Days to showcase their abilities and support their teammates.

If teams still have lingering questions or concerns, they invite up to 30 prospects to their respective team headquarters. These visits provide a chance for further evaluation—whether mental, physical, or medical. For players, it’s a demanding journey filled with assessments, but it’s all worth it for the moment they get to shake the Commissioner’s hand on draft day.

Travis Hunter will likely be a top-five pick with a real possibility of going 1st overall. The Patriots appear to be his likely destination considering they are the only team in the top five who doesn’t need a QB. The NFL Draft 2025 is scheduled to be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on April 24–26.