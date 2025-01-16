“He Was a Dawg, & a D*ck at Times”: Matt Cassel Reveals What Mike Vrabel ‘The Player’ Was Really Like

Mike Vrabel has joined the exclusive group of former players who return to coach the franchise where they once played. As a linebacker for the Patriots, Vrabel spent seven seasons contributing not only on defense but occasionally on offense, playing a key role in the team’s dynastic run under Bill Belichick. Now, he faces the challenge of leading his former club back to its former glory, hoping to fill the shoes of his former HC.

Advertisement

And listening to his former teammates speak about him leaves no doubt—Vrabel is the right man for the job.

Vrabel always crossed the line when it came to insults and was a bully but still commanded everyone’s respect, Matt Cassel, former Patriots QB and Vrabel’s recalled on NFL Network.

“He was a dawg. He was a d*ck at times. I mean he really is the guy that you respect because you talk about the guy that grinds. He was that guy. He loved the game of football and we used to call him Papa Vrabes or Coach Vrabes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Network (@nflnetwork)

Cassel highlighted Vrabel’s tenacious personality and relentless work ethic, describing him as someone who embodied the blue-collar mentality of hustle and grind. He was always willing to give his all, pushing himself to the limit and never settling for less, constantly striving to improve and be better.

Vrabel played 226 games in his career, playing for the Steelers, Patriots, and the Chiefs. During the career spanning 14 seasons, he made 828 tackles, 66 sacks, eleven interceptions, deflected 19 passes, and 19 forced fumbles. He also scored 11 TDs in his career, ten receiving and one interception return.

Vrabel faces a herculean task as he takes on the challenge of reversing New England’s fortunes after three consecutive losing seasons. Jerod Mayo, despite his promise, lacked the necessary head coaching experience for the job, leaving the Patriots in need of a proven leader like Vrabel.

The challenges ahead for New England’s new Head Coach

The Patriots currently have one of the weakest rosters in the league, and it will fall to Vrabel to spearhead a full-scale rebuild. While Eliot Wolf remains the de facto GM, many believe Vrabel will bring in Ryan Crowden to work alongside Wolf on personnel decisions. Ultimately, however, the final say will rest with Vrabel himself.

The team’s recent failures in the draft and free agency have only added to their woes, making this offseason critical. Vrabel is expected to bring in a new offensive coordinator, likely a familiar face in Josh McDaniels, who has a proven track record of working with a variety of offensive systems. McDaniels would be tasked with getting the most out of Drake Maye, as the Patriots look to rebuild their offense.

Vrabel brings a sharp attention to detail and a commanding presence in the locker room. His emphasis on discipline and culture change will be vital as he looks to turn the tide in New England. With more power in his hands, Vrabel will also have influence over a front office that has struggled in recent years and failed to recognize its own shortcomings.

Fortunately, the Patriots have something to offer. They have their franchise QB, $130 million in cap space, and 4th overall pick in the draft. However, they have a lot of needs. The first is the Offensive line, particularly the tackle position. Maye took a sack on 8.7% of his dropbacks. They need to surround him with a good O-Line and someone like Ronnie Stanley could be perfect.

Next is a wide receiver. The Patriots did draft two receivers last year but both of them failed to turn up. They need a proper WR1 for their young QB. Someone like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin. Next is the edge rusher. They let go of Matthew Judon last off-season and now there is no pressure on QBs. They also need a CB alongside Christian Gonzales and might get the opportunity to draft Travis Hunter.