Is Brocky Purdy the Timothee Chalamet of NFL? Matt Cassel Sure Thinks So

Despite managing a 23-13 career record as a starter and making a Super Bowl appearance throughout the first three seasons of his NFL career, Brock Purdy tends to be an afterthought in the minds of fans and analysts alike. The term “System quarterback” has haunted him from the very beginning, and he has struggled to shake it.

On the latest episode of the Lots to Say podcast featuring Bobby Bones and the 14-year NFL veteran Matt Cassel, the two tasked themselves with providing celebrity comps for current NFL players. In recognizing the disrespect that is often thrown Purdy’s way, the two both agreed that Timothy Chalamet was the perfect celebrity match for the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

For the one-off pro-bowler in Cassel, the comparison was more about the intangibles than anything else.

“Small frame, up and coming. Both have proven themselves in some way, but there’s always going to be their doubters because they kind of came out of nowhere.”

Surprisingly enough, Cassel’s co-host provided the exact same comparison. Bones viewed the unanimous disrespect as the defining characteristic of both men.

While Purdy has yet to find his ‘Dune 2’ moment, the Iowa State product has certainly proven that there is a place for him in the NFL. Bones also mentioned that both men have faced their fair share of criticism surrounding their respective builds, as well.

“With Timothy Chalamet and Brock Purdy, people constantly are telling them why they are not the person. Not that good. He’s too skinny. ‘Chalamet can’t be in an action movie,’ then he does Dune 2 and he’s freaking awesome.”

Despite the best efforts of their naysayers, both Chalamet and Purdy continue to enjoy their successes. However, Purdy is the only one facing contract concerns at this current moment.

Brock Purdy remains in negotiations with the 49ers

For all of the success that he has had with the franchise, there remains a plethora of doubts surrounding the notion that the 49ers should sign Purdy to a massive contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, no teams have shown an interest in trading for Purdy throughout this offseason, suggesting that there’s little to no interest in the signal caller outside of San Francisco.

Thankfully, the 49ers haven’t seemed too keen on trading him anyway. In fact, many are bracing for an extension announcement in the coming days now that those very same trade rumors have died down.

Despite their negotiations seemingly reaching a point of stagnation at times, the latest batch of reports suggests that a record-breaking $60 million extension is right around the corner for Purdy and the 49ers. Should this prove to be true, Purdy will finally see his hard work rewarded.

Considering that the franchise’s only leverage against Purdy came in the form of Mac Jones and an 11th overall pick in the 2025 Draft, the ‘Brockstar’ had little to worry about in terms of the team finding a potential replacement. Nevertheless, he now seems destined to continue leading the 49ers for the foreseeable future.

While the 2024 campaign proved to be the first losing season of Purdy’s career, this can easily be blamed on the injuries sustained by several key players throughout the 49ers’ roster. With Christian McCaffrey and Ricky Pearsall rumored to be back on track, the 25-year-old signal caller should have a full arsenal at his disposal heading into the 2025 regular season.

Once the money is in his pocket, and all of his teammates are healthy, the pressure will solely be on Purdy to deliver. Until then, however, it’s best to reserve judgment for a quarterback who has already accomplished so much in such little time.