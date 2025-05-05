Fans Are Loving How Julian Edelman’s Father Reacted to His Patriots Hall of Fame Selection

Dec 8, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) takes the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

After an iconic career with the New England Patriots, Julian Edelman is now set to be a Patriot Hall of Famer. It’s a well-deserved, honorable selection for the three-time Super Bowl champ. Edelman will be enshrined alongside other New England greats like Tom Brady, Mike Vrabel, and Vince Wilfork.

But what caught the attention of the NFL world was how Julian’s father, Francis Edelman, reacted when he was told the news. His wife caught him on video — without his knowledge — during a phone call with their son.

Edelman had just completed a round of golf when he decided to give his dad that call. Naturally, his father wanted to know what he shot and how well he did. But later on, Jules casually mentioned that Patriots owner Robert Kraft had called him with a good news. “Mr. Kraft called, I made the Hall,” Edelman told his father. “What!?!?” his Father, in shock, responded.

It was then that Edelman’s dad realized he was being filmed. He quickly caught on that he was being set up for a reaction, so he gave the fans what they wanted.

“Jules made the Hall! Yeah! First ballot Hall of Famer!” he shouted, throwing a fist in the air.

Edelman’s father sounded pumped that his son was going into the Pats Hall of Fame. He also found out that the news had reached his wife first.

When Julian’s followers saw the clip, they absolutely loved his father’s reaction. But mostly, they were just excited for the former wideout and his massive achievement.

“Love Jules! One of the toughest receivers of all time! The Super Bowl Comeback catch against Atlanta on a tying drive will be Legendary forever with Patriots Nation! Congratulations Jules, you earned it!” a Patriots fan commented.

“Look up Competitor in the dictionary, and it’s a picture of you! Congratulations bro, well deserved, enjoy the moment!” another applauded.

Some fans even loved the Kent State hoodie that Edelman’s father was wearing. “Nice sweater he’s wearing,” one Instagrammer complimented.

“Love your pops sweatshirt. Go Flashes!” another user wrote.

It was good vibes in the comment section as Patriots, NFL, and even Kent State fans came together. Edelman was one of the best wide receivers in New England history, and he was a key player in two of his three Super Bowl wins. His peak may not have lasted long enough for him to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, but he more than deserves a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Additionally, it’s also super important that Edelman was a favorite target of the greatest football player of all time, Tom Brady. The GOAT admired his fellow teammates’ passion, work ethic, and journey from college quarterback to NFL wide receiver. That all should matter and mean something in the big picture.

So, congratulations, Jules, you deserve it. His enshrinement ceremony will take place on October 21st later this year at noon. It’s expected to be a free event open to the public.