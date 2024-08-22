“He Was Talking Sh*t”: Deestroying Opens Up About Neck Injury After Travis Hunter Roasts His Tackling Skills

A few months ago, Deestroying, a UFL star and YouTuber, caused a stir online after a botched tackle resulted in a serious neck injury. Fortunately for the San Antonio Brahmas kicker, the injury wasn’t as severe as it might have been, but it did highlight his struggle with tackling. And in the debut episode of “The Travis Hunter Show,” the Buffs’ dual-threat made sure to bring it up, even poking fun at the kicker for his awkward tackle.

In his conversation with Deestroying, Travis Hunter first reminisced about the injury and found it amusing that, despite being an athlete and kicker, Deestroying couldn’t tackle to save his life.

“It’s kind of crazy how you, an athlete kicker, and still can’t tackle! How is that even possible? Like Bro, I never seen no kicker who can run routes, catch the ball, play defense, go to running back and do everything and still can’t tackle.”

The UFL star didn’t have much to say in response, given Hunter’s valid point. He did, however, reveal that a major reason for his reckless tackle was the opposition player provoking him before the game. “He was talking sh*t before the game,” Deestroying explained, justifying his headbutt.

So, what exactly happened during the matchup that led to this incident? Playing against the Memphis Showboats, Deestroying suffered a neck injury in what can be described as a freak accident. The play began with the kicker punting the ball high, but unfortunately, it was caught by a Showboats player.

Deestroying then sprinted to stop the Showboats WR and attempted a WWE-style flying headbutt for the tackle. Unfortunately, his head made direct contact with the WR’s chest pad, and the force was enough to fracture his neck.

“Tackling ended his career”: netizens rip into Deestroying

Common sense dictates that tackling is far safer when you use your shoulder rather than your neck. Fans, therefore, couldn’t believe that Deestroying made this rookie mistake and risked it all over a petty beef.

They flocked to social media to express their frustration with the YouTuber, with one user remarking that this tackle could end Deestroying’s NFL aspirations, as scouts might reject him at the first stage.

Others, meanwhile, lauded Hunter for his roast and were pleasantly surprised seeing the Buffs star be so comfortable on screen. Last but not least, Deestroying himself commented on the viral roast clip and admitted that it was a good attempt by Hunter. “He tried me,” commented the YouTuber with laughing emojis.

That said, it’s truly unfortunate that Deestroying’s season was cut short due to a freak injury. A strong performance in the UFL this season could have brought him closer to his dream of playing in the NFL. After all, if he improves his tackling, his punting skills could be enough to attract interest from major franchises.