“Hopefully We Can Be Teammates One Day”: Deestroying Speaks Up On His Friendship With Travis Hunter

Not a lot of people know about the close bond between YouTuber and UFL star Deestroying and Heisman winner Travis Hunter. The duo’s friendship goes back to their high school, and they have remained tight till today. While Hunter is soon going to play in the NFL, the YouTuber’s football career seems stagnated. Regardless, the San Antonio Brahmas star, in his latest interview, expressed his happiness at his best friend’s success and hoped they could share a locker room one day.

In his recent conversation with SportsCenter, Donald De La Haye, aka Deestroying, reminisced about how their friendship evolved from training together to becoming the best of friends today. They are so close that the Brahmas star even assisted Hunter set up furniture in his home.

While the UFL kicker admitted how “surreal” it is to see his friend become a Heisman winner, he couldn’t hide his desire to have a taste of the big league. And what better way to experience the NFL than with your best friend on your side?

“It is kind of surreal seeing my boy go through that man. Sometimes I want to pinch myself for him. I’m very proud of him, very happy for him and I hope the best for him. I’m excited to, you know, keep following his career and hopefully, we could be teammates one day…”

Moreover, the YouTuber believes that the Heisman Winner’s success has been the fruit of his labor. Since his first meeting with Travis, the Brahmas kicker made it clear that the Buffs star was destined for greatness.

Be it working hard in practice, coming clutch in big moments or his humility, Travis Hunter has always had the champion’s qualities inscribed in him since high school. Thus for Deestroying, Travis’ Heisman award and CFB domination come as no surprise.

“I knew Travis was destined for greatness having seen him perform i high school under high pressure situations, under the biggest lights, and the biggest stages. He’s always kept it humble, kept it real, believed in himself and kept working. So you know, he has amazing work ethic, and he’s a very talented guy. So I’m not really surprised at all.”

The YouTuber’s endearing words for Travis speak volumes about the bond they share with each other.