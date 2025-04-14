“NFL Needs To Sign This Guy”: Football Fans React After YouTuber/XFL Athlete Deestroying Drills a 55 Yarder

Mar 5, 2021; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; UCF Knights kicker Donald De La Haye runs a 40-yard dash at the House of Athlete Scouting Combine for athletes preparing to enter the 2021 NFL draft at Inter Miami Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After years of attempting to create an opportunity for himself, the viral kicking sensation Deestroying might be closer than ever to realizing his football dreams. The Costa Rican-American, whose real name is Donald De La Haye, was sidelined by an injury in 2024 but has made a triumphant return to the UFL, and fans are loving it.

Advertisement

While Haye has been to known to struggle with his accuracy, there is no doubting the power within his legs. During a Week 3 showcase against the Michigan Panthers, Deestroying ventured out onto the field in the opening moments of the second quarter to attempt his second field goal try of the day.

Needing a full 55 yards, the YouTuber absolutely nailed the kick, boosting his San Antonio Brahmas to a 6-0 lead. The 55-yarder proved to be the best look of the 28-year-old’s career, highlighting his continued efforts to improve his accuracy. Seeing as the kick left plenty of room to spare, it didn’t take long for NFL fans to begin demanding that Deestroying should finally receive his chance at a professional kicking job.

Given that NFL kickers only made 84% of their field goal attempts in 2024, the lowest percentage since the 2021 season and the second lowest overall since 2012, it’s understandable to see more fans calling for the league’s upper brass to take a chance on a new product.

NFL needs to just sign the guy 😭 — ZaZa (@ZaMetaX) April 13, 2025

Given his age and player profile, however, some were pessimistic about Deestroying actually receiving a chance in the NFL. Nevertheless, his underdog story proves to be a source of inspiration to many.

he probably won’t ever reach the nfl but man i’m so happy for this guys comeback — Joel Bieg (@Misster_Big) April 13, 2025

With the Baltimore Ravens’ longstanding starter, Justin Tucker, currently seeing a decline in performance and an uptick in off-the-field controversies, one commentator suggested that the AFC North’s perennial contenders could provide the ultimate testing grounds for the social media star.

Ravens need to bring him in — Profesor C-Bas 🖕 (@mosthatedXgu) April 13, 2025

During his sideline interview following the longest successful field goal try of his career, Deestroying proudly exclaimed, “We got that range!” Unfortunately, his standout performance quickly turned sour in the closing moments of the contest. With just three seconds remaining in the contest, the Brahmas would once again rely on the YouTuber’s leg to extend their chances.

A 53-yard field goal attempt to send the game to overtime proved to be too much for the 28-year-old content creator, though, as his kick sailed wide left and into the net.

https://x.com/TheUFL/status/1911496555242148261

The missed opportunity saw the Brahmas fall to an 0-3 start despite having made the championship game last season.

As his career continues to be plagued by with ups and downs, Deestroying will look to right his wrongs next week as the Brahmas prepare to travel to Audi Field in Washington, D.C., to take on the DC Defenders in a Week 4 contest. While a game-tying kick would have gone a long way in improving his chances of being signed to an NFL roster, the kicker’s journey has been defined by his ability to overcome adversity.

Given his propensity to always create a path for himself, fans shouldn’t count him out just yet.