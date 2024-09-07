“He Wasn’t Accurate”: Bill Belichick Isn’t Boarding the Caleb Williams Hype Train

Caleb Williams became the golden boy for the Chicago Bears as soon as he entered the NFL as the top draft of the season. Naturally, the entire league is eyeing his start with immense expectations at the pro level. However, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t buying the hype just yet.

Belichick had the chance to watch Williams during the preseason, and it didn’t take long for the legendary coach to form a critical opinion. After evaluating Williams’ performance, Belichick offered his two cents on the young quarterback’s starting season.

“He wasn’t accurate, he was 10-for-20,” Belichick commented on Inside the NFL, bluntly assessing Williams’ preseason showing. “There were a couple of highlight plays, but they weren’t that good.”

He further explained that Williams did not even have to go up against the best in the league, and played against the second strings, “Whoever they played in preseason, it wasn’t the best players on the other team.”

WOW…Bill Belichick says #Bears rookie Caleb Williams has NOT BEEN IMPRESSIVE “He wasn’t accurate, he was 10-for-20… There were a couple of highlight plays, but they weren’t that good” 😳 pic.twitter.com/IuEWTX7vtT — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 6, 2024

However, Williams faced several of the Bills’ starters during his preseason debut, leading the Bears to a decisive 33-6 victory. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 95 yards and managed two successful field-goal drives.

Yes, he was 10 for 20, but a lot of it was also dependent on the receivers in his arsenal. While he may not have been “accurate,” he demonstrated notable arm strength, playmaking skills, and the ability to maneuver outside the pocket.

All said, Belichick has shaped legendary players like Tom Brady and he has an eye of an eagle when it comes to shaping talent. For someone who took a chance on Brady decades ago, his opinion matters a lot.

As Belichick chooses to reserve his judgment for Caleb, the rookie quarterback can draw motivation for more consistency if he wants to shine in the league. For now, the seasoned coach is keeping his expectations in check.

Belichick’s Williams take gets mixed reactions

Fans couldn’t decide whether Belichick was right or wrong. As many took to the comments to share their opinions, fans remained divided. While some disagreed with the legendary coach, some conceded with Belichick but pointed out that Williams is just a rookie and will need time to develop.

I disagree with Bill, Caleb has shown a LOT of talent. — Football Fox (@FootballFoxNews) September 6, 2024

Bill not falling into the narrative — JDR (@FLtankwatch) September 6, 2024

He has too high of expectations on him it takes time to develop a rookie QB. — Regal Sports (@theRegalSports) September 6, 2024

he’s been average, it was preseason soooo — Optify (@optifyy_) September 6, 2024

We’re riding with Bill on this, Caleb Williams is gonna be a bust — Parlay University (@UofParlay) September 6, 2024

While Williams is getting a mixed reception from the league’s greatest, he has already left a lasting impact at USC. USC has retired the rookie quarterback’s No. 13 jersey, alongside Reggie Bush’s No. 5.

The honorary move sets the tone high for Williams, who will make a start for the Bears in a matter of days.

There’s no denying Williams’ influence at USC. He earned the 2022 Heisman Trophy after a mind-blowing season where he threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns, while also being a dual-threat on the ground.

Even in his final year, despite injuries, he never slipped from being one of the top quarterbacks in college football history.

For many fans, this jersey retirement represents recognition of a player who gave everything to the program. Some are hoping his success will carry over to the NFL, while others wonder if he’ll just be another over-hyped rookie.