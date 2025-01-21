“He Went Toe-to-Toe With Patrick Mahomes…”: Chris Long Boosts Jalen Hurts Ahead of NFC Title Clash Against Jayden Daniels

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons. Their wild card and divisional round advancements have come in spite of quarterback Jalen Hurts’ lackluster passing performances. Hurts has thrown for just 259 passing yards across Philly’s two playoff victories.

His struggles, which date back to the regular season, have many giving the Washington Commanders an edge at quarterback for Sunday’s NFC Championship bout. Rookie signal-caller Jayden Daniels has electrified the football world with his dynamic play down the stretch. Meanwhile, Hurts has only eclipsed 250 passing yards twice since the Eagles’ Week 5 bye.

Former Philadelphia defensive end Chris Long spoke about Hurts on Monday’s episode of his Green Light podcast. Long didn’t deny the Eagles’ passing attack “has gotta be better.” However, he’s confident Hurts can rise to the occasion when necessary.

“This guy has been there before and had to win shootouts. He went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes a couple years ago… he wins games. If you want him to be Joe Burrow… Patrick Mahomes… [or] Josh Allen, you’re gonna asphyxiate yourself f***ing holding your breath… you can still win a Super Bowl with this guy.”

Long also doesn’t believe Hurts is fully responsible for Philadelphia’s passing woes. To him, everybody associated with their aerial assault shares some blame.

Chris Long backs Jalen Hurts amidst criticism

Hurts’ yardage totals have been far from prolific this postseason. However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been an efficient game manager. He has connected on 68.9% (28/41) of his passes in the playoffs and avoided turnovers entirely.

In Long’s opinion, Hurts has done everything necessary to ensure the Eagles’ victories. And if his teammates and coaches had aided his cause, he’d have gaudier stat lines.

“Listen: he didn’t play poorly [against the Los Angeles Rams]… A.J. Brown dropped a couple balls that, quite honestly, you’ve got to catch. And I thought the gameplan the last couple weeks has not been incredibly aggressive in the pass game… these two games that [the Eagles] have played so far… [you’re] not going to make the quarterback go win the game.”

Weather conditions during Philadelphia’s contests, particularly versus the Los Angeles Rams, have made it difficult to pass. Fortunately, the temperature for the NFC Championship is expected to be 43 degrees, and there’s a minimal chance of precipitation. This should make for easier going for Hurts and Co. through the air. However, it will do the same for Daniels and his receivers.

The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites against the Commanders on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. E.T. on FOX.