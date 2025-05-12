Chris Simms Believes Jalen Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles Are the “Most Well-Built Team (of) This Century”

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts holds the Lombardi Trophy while standing next to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni (R) during the championship trophy presentation after the Eagles’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 2024 Philadelphia Eagles didn’t just win Super Bowl 59—their second since 2017—they dominated on their way to the title. They won the NFC Championship and Super Bowl by an average of 25 points. Their defense was No. 1 in total defense and No. 2 in scoring, while the offense was No. 7 in scoring and No. 8 in total offense (No. 2 in rushing).

They had eight players who made either the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team. That included skill players, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and even linebackers, showing just how well-rounded they are. The Eagles were able to accomplish all of that because they had one of the best rosters we’ve seen in recent years. However, Chris Simms is taking it one step further.

Simms was discussing the Eagles’ matchup with the division rival Dallas Cowboys for the 2025 NFL season opener on September 4 with Kay Adams on the latter’s show recently. Simms, a native of New Jersey, was extremely complimentary of the Eagles. The title he bestowed on the Eagles—“most well-built football team this century”—is sure to turn heads.

“Something I’ve said into last year, I think about midway last year, I was like, ‘The Eagles are gonna win the Super Bowl. They’re the best team in football, it’s not even close.’ The Eagles are, I would say, the most well-built, well-orchestrated football team, maybe we’ve seen this century. That’s the first thing. There is, like no weakness anywhere,” said the former QB.

Considering what we’ve already illustrated about last year’s Eagles, it’s tough to argue. They have the best trenches, the best running back, and the best inside linebacker. Their passing game packs a punch, as does their young and energetic secondary. Which team in the last 25 years was more complete?

“It’s the best offensive line in football, it’s the best D-line in football, it’s the best running back in football. It’s maybe the best duo of receivers in football. It’s a damn good quarterback in Jalen Hurts. The secondary’s young, but super talented. It’s a tall task.”

Chris Simms on the Eagles vs Cowboys 2025 NFL season opener… "The Eagles are the most well-built football team we've seen this century."@heykayadams | @CSimmsQB pic.twitter.com/VXFabEV0zG — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 12, 2025

You start with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, but when you see Trent Dilfer at QB, you know they can’t be the answer. The Greatest Show on Turf St. Louis Rams of the early 2000s were impressive. One of their players won MVP three years in a row, and they had a pretty good defense, but not nearly as dominant as Philly’s. They also lost the Super Bowl.

The teams during the New England dynasty don’t seem to fit either. In the early years, it was an elite defense carrying a subpar offense, then the roles were swapped once Tom Brady really emerged. They were probably closest in 2007, when they had the No. 1 offense and No. 4 defense. The lack of a running game and a Super Bowl ring means they don’t quite make the cut, though.

The 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers had an all-time defense, an elite offensive line, and a Hall of Fame QB. However, the skill positions did leave a bit to be desired. Not to mention, Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t quite HOF caliber yet.

The 2013 Seattle Seahawks and their 43-8 embarrassment of the greatest offense ever in the Super Bowl are definitely in with a shout. Apart from Marshawn Lynch and Russell Wilson, however, there’s not much to write home about with that offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs dynasty has fallen short of the “most well-built” title several times as well. In 2019 and 2022, they won the Super Bowl with a mediocre defense and top-notch offense. Then, in 2023, they did the opposite.

The 2021 Los Angeles Rams had All-Pro caliber players all over the roster, but that was more of a last hurrah for a lot of veteran guys; whereas this 2024 Eagles team seems to be just getting started with a young core.

Chris Simms might be on to something here. Shout-out to Howie Roseman.