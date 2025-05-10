“This Dude Is Like a Suave Uncle”: Cam Newton Compliments Jalen Hurts After Eagles QB’s Met Gala Appearance

Jalen Hurts became the talk of the town earlier this year after leading the Eagles to a thrilling victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. The Oklahoma alum delivered a standout performance, earning Super Bowl MVP honors. In doing so, he joined the rare group of players who have both won the title and won MVP honors.

His success on the field also earned him a coveted invitation to the prestigious Met Gala in New York—a distinction few NFL players have received. Hurts didn’t disappoint, carrying himself with confidence and style at one of fashion’s most exclusive events.

Hurts attended the event with his wife, Bry Burrows. The couple tied the knot shortly after the Super Bowl, making this their first public red carpet appearance as newlyweds, and they didn’t disappoint. Dressed to impress, the pair turned heads in coordinated Burberry ensembles.

Jalen opted for a velvet double-breasted suit adorned with floral embroidery, paired with a crisp white shirt, black tie, and a classic Kangol hat. He completed the look with a $10,300 Breitling Navitimer watch and a Tiffany & Co. brooch, striking the perfect balance between elegance and personality. Bry complemented him beautifully in a high-end maroon gown featuring a daring high slit, beaded embellishments, and fringe detailing—simple, yet stunning.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton commented on Hurts’ bold look, likening him to a stylish uncle because of his retro flair. Newton said the Eagles quarterback has “a vibrant yet old spirit”—a young man with an old soul who exudes quiet confidence. According to Cam, Hurts has the aura of a sharply dressed uncle who doesn’t say much, but effortlessly commands the room.

Graceful and composed, Hurts continues to carry himself like a gentleman, well-dressed, poised, and standing tall beside the woman he loves.

“One thing about Jalen Hurts, bro has an old spirit. Even being around him, talking to him, it’s one of them like this dude is an uncle. He’s like one of them suave uncles. Always going to keep himself in shape. Got his lady up under his arm. I think he just got two rings in a span of a year. They look good together.”

Jalen Hurts doesn’t captivate audiences with flashy antics—either on or off the field. He’s not one of those players known for extravagant fashion or loud personalities. Instead, he carries himself with quiet elegance and humility. At the core of his identity are two guiding principles: family and faith. Hurts consistently strives to be his authentic self and the best version of who he can be—exactly what you’d want in a franchise quarterback: confident, grounded, and humble.

While he stood out, Hurts wasn’t the only NFL star to grace the Met Gala. His teammate and the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley, was also in attendance. The Eagles duo was joined by a roster of other NFL names, including Justin Jefferson, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs, Joe Burrow, and Russell Wilson, who appeared alongside his wife, Ciara. Also in attendance were Jonathan Owens and his celebrated wife, Olympic legend Simone Biles, as well as former 49ers quarterback turned activist, Colin Kaepernick.

It was a star-studded evening in New York, where football’s elite traded cleats for couture and showed they could shine just as brightly off the field.