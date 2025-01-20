“He Won’t Pass the Athletic Test”: Fans React as Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless at Highmark Stadium in -8°C Weather

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick rallies the crowd before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

No one can question Ryan Fitzpatrick’s fandom now. As the Buffalo Bills geared up to play against the Baltimore Ravens in the frigid Orchard Park, Fitzpatrick pulled a Jason Kelce and tore off his shirt to lead Bills pregame chant.

The former Bills QB was at the game as a fitting choice for the Bills Legend of the Game, awarded to a former Buffalo player tasked with energizing the home crowd.

He tore off his jersey and jacket and tossed them into the stands, showing off his bare chest in the freezing weather. The crowd erupted, chanting in unison with Fitzpatrick, “Where else would you rather be, than right here, right now?”—a nod to former Bills coach Marv Levy’s inspiring words.

Fitzmagic not only managed to hype up the fans in the stadium, but also lit a fire under those watching from home.

I LOVE FitzMagic. — Ruth Butler| Artist (@RuthlessButler) January 20, 2025

What a show ! This crowd is on 🔥🔥 — Fran (@FrankenLclr) January 20, 2025

HELL YEAH!!!!!! — MattyPGamer 🦬🏈 (@MattyPGamer) January 20, 2025

Of course, someone also commented about his physique.

he won't pass the athletic test anymore — tom whitehouse (@Tom_Whitehouse1) January 20, 2025

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it was 18 degrees at kickoff, which felt like 11 degrees with the wind chill. No wonder Fitzpatrick yelled, “It’s cold. “It’s Buffalo weather. Let’s go.” Hopefully all that chest hair kept him protected from the worst of it.

Fitzpatrick played for nine teams over his 17-year career, but he spent the most time (four seasons) in Buffalo, which he considers “home.” Hewent to the Bills as a free agent before the start of the 2009 season and threw for 11,654 yards and 80 touchdown passes in his four seasons there.