“Healthy” Aaron Rodgers Ensures That Jets Will Rise as Biggest Threats to “Patrick Mahomes’ Three-peat”: Mike Greenberg

The Kansas City Chiefs have become the NFL’s gold standard, dominating not just the talent-packed AFC, but the entire league. With back-to-back Super Bowl victories under their belt, even during offensive lulls, they’ve become an NFL dynasty. Now, as Patrick Mahomes gets more weapons in his arsenal, expectations are soaring even higher. But every dynasty has its challenger.

And ESPN’s Mike Greenberg believes his beloved New York Jets, led by Aaron Rodgers, might be the ones to finally dethrone the Chiefs. Greenberg said during a ‘Get Up’ segment:

“If Aaron Rodgers stays healthy, the Jets are absolutely the biggest threat to Patrick Mahomes’ three-peat in the conference. They have the best defense… and they have the most proven quarterback, he is Aaron Rodgers for crying out loud.”

While Greenberg admitted his Jets bias, he made a compelling case for Robert Saleh’s squad. He argued that their defense is championship-caliber, possibly the AFC’s best after the Browns.

And then there’s Rodgers – the only AFC quarterback who can truly go toe-to-toe with Mahomes, according to the TV anchor.

On paper, the Jets certainly seem primed for a Super Bowl run. But as co-panelist Jeff Darlington pointed out, seeing is believing. Fans too were not entirely convinced by the anchor’s opinion.

Fans blast Greenberg for Jets take

While Jets fans might be thrilled with his glowing praise for Aaron Rodgers and the team, the broader NFL fanbase wasn’t buying it. In fact, many fans blasted Greenberg’s comments, accusing him of being overly optimistic or even delusional.

Social media lit up with reactions like, “You’re on hard drugs greeny,” and “I’m so sick of him spitting these super unrealistic Jets takes.”

Even some Jets loyalists couldn’t help but joke, “As a lifelong Jets fan, I have to say… I want some of what Greenberg is smoking.”

Critics pointed out that ESPN seems to be treating this as if Rodgers is in his prime, and not a quarterback over 40 coming off Achilles surgery and following his worst season to date. Some went as far as to call “Get Up” nothing more than a Jets hype show.

Another fan highlighted a familiar pattern, asking why the Jets are predicted to be unstoppable every year, only to miss the playoffs consistently.

For many, this feels like another bubble of hype that’s bound to burst as the playoffs approach. However, the Jets are undoubtedly hoping to prove the doubters wrong this season. It’s a crucial year for both Rodgers and Saleh, as they head into the season with enormous responsibility on their shoulders.