Heisman Champ & $2.2 Million NIL Value Holder Jayden Daniels Joins Hands With Sports Management Giant to Further Boost His Market Value

Heisman winner Jayden Daniels has signed with EAG Sports Management to address his public relations needs. He sure will need all the support he can get, considering the big year ahead of him. In their press release, EAG stated that the CEO of the company, Denise White, will personally attend to the former LSU star’s needs.

Advertisement

Jayden doesn’t intend to mess around ahead of the upcoming draft, as he even opted out of the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin to avoid any unnecessary hurdles that could hinder his transition. Several fans and pundits alike have already dubbed him a strong first-round pick contender, so it was only a matter of time before he signed with a company like EAG that promises to manage his public image with ‘utmost care and attention’. Daniels said in his statement,

“I choose EAG due to their proven track record of working with high-profile athletes across the board. I am looking forward to working with such an experienced PR agency as EAG, and I am confident that their expertise will help me maximize my potential both on and off the field.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1641uVLzOD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

According to EAG’s website, they have evidently signed notable athletes from the NFL. Former Saints QB Reggie Bush is among the array of talent pools that signed with the company. Former Vikings DE Jared Allen, 49ers DE Aril Armstead, Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead, and Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu are also on that list.

Daniels is certainly in the right hands, as the CEO of the company, Denise White, has made a name for herself in the sports world and was also featured on Forbes for reducing stereotypes as a ‘true pioneer’. White feels that the company was founded in an unconventional way because she had to spend all day out with clients and players, but it sure has helped expand from one mere NBA player to a multitude of athletes from all over the industry.

Is Jayden Daniels Set to Ink More Deals Now That He’s a Heisman Winner?

Before Daniels, it was only Caleb Williams who made the headlines about a serious round-one prospect. However, as soon as Daniels clinched the Heisman, he had even gone on to overshadow the former Trojans QB.

Just a month prior, when we were only getting into the Heisman announcement, Daniels had an NIL valuation of $1.6 million, which is nothing short of remarkable. However, as of now, his NIL valuation has gone up to $2.2 million, as per On3. It is only expected to grow now that he has defeated Oregon QB Bo Nix, WR Marvin Harrison JR., and QB Michael Penix JR. in the Heisman race. Daniels has notably partnered with Raising Canes, HeyDude Shoes, and Urban Outfitters.

Advertisement

We might just be amazed by his NIL value, but the former LSU star has shown a keen sense of financial awareness at such a very young age. After being asked what advice he had received since the start of NIL, Daniels responded, “All money ain’t good money.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KokiRiley/status/1733617522862158240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Experts feel that Jayden Daniels could very well be drafted by the Patriots. After a 4-13 record, they are now poised to land a franchise-altering QB, and Daniels could very well be that. However, he does have some competitions to look out for, like Caleb, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr.