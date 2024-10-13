Heisman Trophy Race: How Travis Hunter Can Outshine Ashton Jeanty in Week 7 Performance

As we near the halfway point of the 2024 college football season, the Heisman Trophy race is truly beginning to take shape. Ahead of Week 7, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is Caesar’s Sportsbook favorite (+270) to take home the award. Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter (+310) sits in second place.

Despite trailing him at the moment, Hunter has a great opportunity to leap Jeanty for the pole position this weekend. The Buffaloes are hosting No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday night, while the Broncos are playing unranked Hawaii. If Hunter can post strong stats on both sides of the ball and help Colorado pull off the upset, his candidacy will gain more steam.

Jeanty’s numbers – 10.9 yards per carry and 16 touchdowns – are absurd. As a player in a Group of Five conference, he must continue running with such tremendous efficiency to stay in the race. But Hunter’s chance to face a top-20 team is something Jeanty likely won’t have the rest of the regular season.

Entering play versus the Wildcats, Hunter has the fifth-most catches and eighth-most receiving yards in the country. On defense, Pro Football Focus has him graded as a top-five cornerback. He also has two interceptions and a game-winning forced fumble to his name.

Both men have been spectacular. At this point, it’s a virtual coin flip for who would receive the award. However, one voter may have offered some insight on how the final process will go.

Heisman Trophy voter says Travis Hunter would be his choice

Jeff Fellenzer, a professor at the University of Southern California, has been a Heisman voter since 2007. Earlier this week, he appeared on former Trojan wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson’s All Gas No Brakes podcast.

During his episode, Johnson asked him whether Jeanty or Hunter would get his nod through six weeks. Fellenzer, without hesitation, chose Hunter, comparing his impact on college football to how another two-way phenom has transcended Major League Baseball.

“What he’s doing is in a ‘unicorn’ category, much like Shohei Ohtani has done as a pitcher and hitter.”

Johnson went a step further, saying he could see Hunter winning “the Biltetnikoff [award] – best wide receiver in the nation. The Thorpe [award] – best defensive back in the nation. And the Heisman Trophy, all in one year.”

Hunter certainly is in contention for all three honors, but him snagging all of them seems improbable. Even if his statistics proved he was the best at both positions, possible voter fatigue would hamper his chances.

Regardless, Hunter, Jeanty and every other player fighting for the sport’s top individual achievements still have half a season to go. What they’ve done to this point won’t matter if they don’t continue producing. They have to keep shining through the back portion of their schedules to truly separate themselves and show they’re worthy of such prestigious distinctions.