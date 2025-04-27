From a Free Disneyland Trip to the Lowsman Trophy, Here Are All the Perks 2025 NFL Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant Kobee Minor Will Get

Being named Mr. Irrelevant in the NFL Draft has gained a lot more recognition over the years. While it technically means being the last pick of the draft, it’s far from a bad thing. After all, getting drafted at all is a huge accomplishment, something only about 1% of college football players ever achieve. Plus, the title comes with its own set of celebrations and some pretty fun perks. This year, it’s Kobee Minor’s turn to soak it all in.

Let’s start from the beginning: In 1976, NFL alumnus Paul Salata launched Mr. Irrelevant Week to remind players, like Kobee, that simply being drafted is more important than when they get selected. In essence, it’s a badge of honor that the former Memphis Tiger should wear with pride, just like those before him have.

And as Salata puts it, “The last draft pick’s demonstration of perseverance is a lesson that resonates not only with NFL players and fans, but also with people everywhere.”

Most of us can relate to being the forgotten person in an event or situation — it’s very common. That’s why Salata gives us a good reminder to stay grateful in life and to put our heads down and work hard, regardless of the situation we’re in. For Minor, being picked — even if last — is a chance to rise above expectations and outshine those selected before him.

But before that grind starts for Minor, it’s time to kick off Irrelevant Week — which comes with a lot of perks. Some of the highlights include a trip to Disneyland, appearances at charity events, media visits with the NFL Network, and even attending an MLB baseball game. On top of that, Kobee will get to participate in a sailing regatta in Newport Harbor. It’s a packed schedule full of cool experiences he’ll get to enjoy.

The week ends with Kobee being awarded the Lowsman Trophy. Never heard of it? Well, the Lowsman Trophy is a parody of the Heisman Trophy — and, as you can tell, the names are opposite of each other. Even the trophy itself is a parody. It depicts a player fumbling the ball, in stark contrast to the Heisman, which shows the player holding the ball with a firm grip.

Following the trophy ceremony, Kobee will be roasted and toasted by other members of the Mr. Irrelevant club, followed by a silent auction. All in all, it’s a night that’s meant to be in good fun.

Another great #NFLDraft in the books! We can’t wait to welcome Kobee Minor to Newport Beach for the 50th Irrelevant Week celebration pic.twitter.com/zhnuFpSYH0 — Irrelevant Week (@irrelevantweek) April 27, 2025

Perhaps the most notable Mr. Irrelevant selection of all time was Brock Purdy in 2022. He’s turned himself into one of the better quarterbacks in the league. Purdy is also on the verge of a massive contract extension.

But there have been other successful players over the years as well, like Jim Finn in 1999 and Ryan Succop in 2009, both of whom earned a Super Bowl ring. It’ll be interesting to see if Kobee will make us remember his name or if he will become exactly what he’s been labeled to be: irrelevant.