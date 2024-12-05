“He(Josh Allen) Reminds Me of a Version of John Elway”: Jason Garrett

Before Josh Allen emerged as a dominant force in the NFL with his powerful arm and precision, there was John Elway. A two-time Super Bowl champion, Elway had arms like cannons. The former Broncos quarterback was known for his strong, consistent passing, and impressive ability to run the football.

Advertisement

It’s no surprise, then, that when asked which quarterback Allen reminds him of, Jason Garrett immediately thought of Elway. During an appearance on Dan Patrick Show, Garrett pointed out the comparisons between the Bills star QB to Elway.

“Guys like Marino, Elway, some of those guys, it’s like nobody can ever compare to them. But when you pull back, I’m like he reminds me of a version of John Elway. His ability to run the ball, and throw it all over the place.”

He reminisced about watching the 2-time Super Bowl winner growing up, admiring his ability to run as well as throw the ball. According to Garrett, watching Josh Allen play evokes memories of a prime John Elway. Allen showcases a similar ability to make dynamic plays with his arm while also excelling as a runner.

Much like the former Broncos quarterback, Allen has carried his team on his shoulders. Now, with stronger pieces around him, he no longer has to be perfect in every game. Yet, when the moment demands greatness, he consistently rises to the occasion—just like the two-time Super Bowl champion.

While Garrett sees flashes of Elway in the Bills QB, Dan Patrick thought the 28-year-old resembled someone else more.

Josh Allen draws comparison to Cam Newton

While Elway was a tough yet crafty runner, Cam Newton ran like a bull, with power and force much like Allen. This was Patrick’s main argument for comparing the Bills’ signal called to the former Panthers QB.

Patrick cited their similarly powerful running styles and a level of physicality that sets them apart from other dual-threat quarterbacks. However, Garrett believes Josh is slightly better at passing the football to the right people at the right time than Cam.

“I just think Josh is a rare passer. His ability to throw the ball from the pocket, in space is a cut above Cam.”

We can make many comparisons of Allen to the likes of Brett Favre, Sammy Baugh, Marino, etc. But Allen brings something else to the gridrion. He is unique in his way and has shown a lot of growth as a QB this season.

We are seeing a more evolved and refined version of him, one that is finally playing his best football at an MVP level. Will this be finally the season when he wins the MVP and takes the Bills to the Super Bowl?