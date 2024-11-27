NFL Thanksgiving Games: Randy Moss Breaks Down His Epic 3-TD Turkey Day Performance in 1998

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Randy Moss on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown set before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s hard to think of Thanksgiving football without recalling some of the most legendary performances by players. One of the most prominent of those performances was Randy Moss and his epic 3-TD game against the Dallas Cowboys in 1998. Moss was shown clips from the game in a recent interview, and here’s what he had to say.

Firstly, Moss had a lot of critiques for the cornerback who was covering him that day, Kevin Smith. After watching the first touchdown, a flea-flicker down the right sideline, Moss had choice words for Smith.

“Kevin Smith bit up like he was going to go hit Robert Smith. Kevin Smith wasn’t no tackler!” Moss exclaimed. While Smith was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys, it’s true that tackling was never his strong suit. Although, Smith did finish the 1993 season with 90 tackles, three forced fumbles, and a pick-six. But by 1998, he was as cooked as a Thanksgiving turkey.

“I just caught a flea flicker on the right side, so this time I line back up on the right side and we don’t even try to show them nothing, Randall Cunningham just threw it up down the right sideline again on Kevin Smith,” Moss said while breaking down his second touchdown. Apparently, there was just nothing Smith could do that day to stop Moss.

“My third TD was the one I was the most impressed with because I was not the first read on the play. Randall Cunningham didn’t even read his progression. He just threw me the five-yard hitch, and the rest was history,” Moss said as he watched himself sprint 50 yards for his third touchdown of the game.

Moss’ favorite moment, though? It wasn’t the first, second, or even the third TD. “One of my greatest memories of that game was being able to say, ‘Hi Mom Happy Thanksgiving!'” he expressed.

What did the Opposing QB Think of Randy Moss’ 3-TD Game?

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman was on the receiving end of Moss’ historic performance. As well as other greats like Emmitt Smith, Leon Lett, and Michael Irvin. But it was Aikman who remembers one Randy Moss play particularly clearly.

“What I remember more than anything was the last one he caught,” said Aikman, as per the team’s official website. “I was standing right there. It was like a hitch route. It was right in front of me where he caught it. I was standing with [backup QB] Jason Garrett. I remember thinking, I may have said it out loud to Jason, at least he’s not going to score a touchdown on that one.”

Well, he did.

What many people don’t remember about this game was the effort Troy Aikman made to keep up with Moss and the Minnesota Vikings. Aikman threw for 455 yards — a Thanksgiving Day record. It was the only 400-yard game in his Hall of Fame career. Aikman also set career-highs in pass attempts and completions as the Cowboys played catch up to Moss and his historic day.

But ultimately, it was Moss and the Vikings who walked away with the 46-36 victory. He finished with three catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns. It was a special performance for a rookie who would eventually be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.